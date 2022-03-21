NI Protocol ‘front of mind’ in Washington

The NI Protocol was “front of mind” for many in discussions about the province as St Patrick’s Day was marked in Washington, a business leader has said.

Paul Murnaghan, president of the Northern Ireland Chamber, represented business in the province during last week’s US celebrations.

While there was no First or Deputy First Ministers to represent the province in Washington, DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and Finance Minister Conor Murphy did attend.

The Chamber president said that the absence of a fully-functioning Executive in Northern Ireland meant that there is a lack of the “stability” craved by business.

However, he said the two ministers “were doing as much as they could and clearly trying to create that stability piece which is so important for any society and especially for those who are considering investment”.

But he would not comment on whether he felt any frustration at seeing the pair in action in the US while there is not full power sharing at home.

“I’m going to leave the politics to the politicians. They have their job to do,” Mr Murnaghan said.

“I guess from an economic perspective and a Northern Ireland Chamber perspective, we will stand to help them in whatever way we can to get past the challenges that they currently have.

“There’s clearly issues there that they’re struggling to move forward on but I do get a sense from over here in Washington that they would like to get beyond it.

“I think there’s real opportunity once we get beyond the election.”

He said that overall, there had been “a real positive attitude towards Ireland and Northern Ireland” at events including a breakfast hosted by the NI Bureau and a dinner held by the Ireland Funds and attended by President Joe Biden in the White House.

“You can see from that Irish-American diaspora that they are really willing to help us and that was the focus of the conversations that we had.

“With all the world opening up again it’s important that we as a society, economically and politically, reassure the world the Northern Ireland is open for business,

“That was one of the strong messages that we have been nailing home as best we can.”

And he said the NI Protocol, which has given Northern Ireland dual access to the EU and Great Britain markets following Brexit, had been on many people’s minds in conversations about the province.

“It’s probably front of mind for many whenever we hear NI being mentioned, all of that Brexit reality and what is unique to Northern Ireland on the island.

“But it was great to hear from President Biden the commitment that America has to NI and to making sure that they use their auspices to support us to move forward.

“Specifically in terms of the protocol, everyone understands there are clearly some challenges in what the protocol provides economically for some sectors which need to be overcome.

“But the opportunities that sit on the other side of that are really rich for everybody, for society.

“I think everybody here understands that if those challenges get addressed there is an inflection point because of that market access which the protocol allows.”

He said that overall, the lack of stability resulting from the collapse of power sharing “reduces our opportunity to be optimum”.

“With our Executive being the way it is for everybody, that’s not good for business.”