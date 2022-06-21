NI Protocol is working for us, food and drink bosses insist

Two food and drink firms say they’ve benefited from arrangement as Belfast Harbour chief echoes views

Two food and drink businesses have announced deals and plans which appear to benefit from the NI Protocol as Belfast Harbour also said its trade had grown due to the arrangement.

Sandwich firm Around Noon in Newry announced a major supply deal with Marks & Spencer for its stores around the island of Ireland.

Chief executive Gareth Chambers said NI’s present trading arrangement was making such deals easier. M&S chairman Archie Norman has been outspoken in his opposition to post-Brexit trading rules between Great Britain and the EU.

And the Northern Ireland owner of Smoothie Factory, an American smoothie and juice bar franchise, has said Belfast is the gateway to UK and Ireland brand expansion. He has launched his brand’s first branch at Arc Retail in the city’s Titanic Quarter.

Andrew McQueen said he hopes to open 25 more stores across the UK and Ireland in the next five years. The former banker said: “Belfast was the obvious location for Smoothie Factory’s first entry to the UK and Irish market...

“Good things are happening here and there is a lot of interest from further afield in the city and NI as a whole due to our location on the island of Ireland and the option to do business in both regions.”

Meanwhile, Belfast Harbour, led by chief executive Joe O’Neill, said its strong trading levels in 2021 have “benefited from the respective grace periods associated with the implementation of the NI Protocol” along with some diverted traffic from Dublin.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said food and drink was the “stand out sector” to benefit from the protocol but that overall, its impact was “neither as bad nor as good as many people would have you believe”.