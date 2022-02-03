NI Protocol: Retail Consortium chief advises traders to continue with paperwork

General views of Larne Port shortly before midnight on February 2, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The director of the NI Retail consortium has encouraged traders to continue completing paperwork for movement of goods, despite the Agriculture Minister’s decision to halt checks on products along the Irish Sea border.

“My advice to members is to continue to complete the paperwork,” Aodhan Connolly told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster radio show.

"You still need your insurance when you go out driving a car. It doesn’t matter whether you’re going to get stopped by the police or not.”

On Wednesday night, Edwin Poots said he had taken legal advice which meant he could direct a halt to the checks in the absence of wider Executive approval for them.

It was not clear whether the senior civil servant in his department, Anthony Harbinson, will comply with his order.

Lorries were still being received at a Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs checking facility in Belfast Port earlier on Thursday morning.

Several vehicles entered the facility after the ferry arrived from Cairnryan in Scotland at 6am.

“It’s important to point out that DAERA checks are just one part of the GB to NI trade process. There are still other checks - council checks, HMRC checks - that need to be completed,” Mr Connolly continued.

"The political decisions of our ministers are within their prerogative. It's not for me to judge them, but what I can say is that for retailers and any business, it’s not ‘what can we get away with’, but it’s ‘what is the safest course of action we can take to minimise the chance that our products will get caught up in some regulatory or legal problem?’

“At the start, I was one of the quickest ones to come out and say that we didn’t want the Protocol, that the Prime Minister had not listened to Northern Ireland business and communities, but it is the law.”

He added that he had been in talks with the EU and had met Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss and Minister for State, Chris Heaton-Harris.

"What business has always needed is stability, certainty, simplicity and affordability. Short-term solutions of removing checks don’t get us to that long-term solution which removes that friction from GB to NI. That’s where we need to get to.

"It needs to be a long-term solution and it needs to be negotiated between the EU and the UK.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Poots has come under widespread criticism for his decision to stop the checks. Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance are against the choice, while Jim Allister’s TUV was the only party to welcome the move.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has also warned the decision to halt Irish Sea border checks would be a breach of international law.

Simon Hoare, Tory chairman of the Commons Northern Ireland Select Committee, suggested the reputation of the UK was at stake if the protocol was breached.

He tweeted: "In relation to NI Protocol checks: I'm a Conservative. I believe in the Rule of Law and adhering to obligations we voluntarily entered.

"There's no ifs and buts on this. The reputation of the UK on these matters is important. Anyone who cares about the UK should feel the same."