NI pub owner’s plea for government help as economists warn of looming recession

We need government help, says bar boss working seven days a week at 64

Eugene Kelly, who owns the Slemish bar in Ballymena, is working more hours to save on his wage bill (stock image)

A publican in his 60s has told how he is working a seven-day week, after data showed the economy had taken a “big step” towards recession.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a drop of 0.3% in gross domestic product between July and August, reinforcing forecasts of an economic crisis.

The contraction came before the economic shock caused by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on September 23.

Andrew Webb, chief economist at the business advisory firm Grant Thornton, said consumer sentiment had “been screaming recession for a while, and this might be the start of one”. He also warned that the outlook had “only been worsened by the mini-budget”.

The plan for £45bn in unfunded tax cuts spooked markets and pension funds, leading the Bank of England to embark on an emergency bond-buying scheme. It has insisted this will come to a close tomorrow.

Mr Webb said he was puzzled by the actions of the government:

He added: “We have a situation I find hard to comprehend: the UK central bank intervening to protect the economy from damage imposed on it by the UK Government.

“There is a nervousness, particularly among consumers with mortgage deals ending.

“However, business sentiment doesn’t seem as low as the consumer indicators.

“Hopefully, with the weak pound, we will get some boost [through] cross-border trade and tourism, but times are tense.”

The economic contraction in August was fuelled by falls in the production and services sectors, with businesses indicating they are finding trading difficult.

Eugene Kelly, who owns the Slemish bar in Ballymena, said: “Things aren’t great. We are still holding our own, but to be honest, I’m working a lot more hours than I used to work. We did lose some staff during the pandemic who moved on, but as well as that, I feel that I have to work more hours to keep the wages bill down.

“The cost of energy has doubled and I’m paying double for electricity compared to what I was paying six months ago.

“We definitely will need some help from the government. If I wasn’t working all the hours I am working, I don’t think I would still be open.

“These days, I’m working six days a week, and even that will be seven days this week.

“I just turned 64 and I definitely did not envisage this at my age. I thought I would be retired by now.

“The only good thing is none of my children have gone into the pub business, and I’m glad.

“A few years ago, I would have felt differently, but these days it’s a hard game to be in.”

Carol Little, the owner of Lurgan’s Alana Interiors, which includes a cafe, said hospitality had been “very challenging” over the last few months”

“We expect this to continue with inflation running at a high rate for the foreseeable future,” she added.

“Rising costs have seriously impacted margins, leaving no way forward for businesses to absorb these increased costs indefinitely.

“We are a destination store with customers travelling over a wide geographical area, which has helped cushion some of the retail challenges.”

Samuel Tombs, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, warned the UK was “a big step closer to a recession”.