NI public services ‘require immediate stabilisation and long-term transformation’

Jayne Brady has identified stabilising public services in Northern Ireland as the top priority for the Northern Ireland Civil Service as it grapples with a budget shortfall.

But funding needs to be found for a longer-term transformation of services and delivery to move our economy and society forward, said the head of the civil service.

And there are important funding decisions, with potentially detrimental impact, which can’t be made without a functioning Executive.

Ms Brady was giving evidence to a Northern Ireland Affairs Committee inquiry into the funding and delivery of public services in Northern Ireland in Westminster this morning.

She addressed the 2023-24 Budget for NI unveiled last week by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris in the absence of Stormont, as well as long-running economic issues.

Stormont has been afforded an extension on repayment of its existing £297m overspend across two years instead of one, but now faces 3.3% in budget cuts across departments.

Yesterday the Northern Ireland Fiscal Council outlined an estimated £800m in cuts or additional revenue government departments need to find to avoid another overspend.

Ms Brady outlined “remarkable” progress in Northern Ireland since the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago.

“We have almost full employment,” she said. “We have closed the unemployment gap by six percentage points. We have doubled the amount of people in our population who have got degrees.

“We’ve put 200,000 people in employment and, from an energy perspective, 50% of our energy last year was supplied by renewables.”

But much work remained to be done. “We have the lowest levels of productivity, 20% below the UK average and 40% below the south of Ireland,” said Ms Brady. “Our areas in terms of economic inactivity are substantially higher, 28% versus 22% average for the UK and that proportion is largely people with disabilities, many of those mental health issues and can be linked to our post-conflict society.”

NI also has the highest proportion of young people over 16 with no qualifications, and the least with third-level education.

“So, whilst we have made progress, we have still enduring issues that are the challenge for the next 25 years and to do those, we need sustainable institutions, but we also need a transformation plans that addresses those areas.

“We need to build a socio-economic environment that deals with a 10-year trajectory.”

To build systems for supporting communities left behind, particularly young people, a first priority should be stabilising services, she said.

“We are there to support the political process, but not to be involved in it and our input and analysis should be to advise and should be impartial,” said Ms Brady. “The decisions that have been made, we have provided analysis and data and input as to the budget implications and the cost.”

But there would likely be important calls which can’t be made without a functioning Executive.

“There are decisions which will be beyond the bounds quite likely, as we analysis these figures, for officials to make and those will be having detrimental impact to services,” she said.

Also attending the committee inquiry, chaired by Conservative MP Simon Hoare, were Department of Finance permanent secretary Neil Gibson and public spending director Joanne McBurney. Local MPs present included Carla Lockhart and Jim Shannon from the DUP, Claire Hanna from SDLP and Stephen Farry from the Alliance Party.

“There are big bold necessary changes to address some of those systemic problems you’ve rightly identified that are just going to be parked,” said Mr Hoare.

Ms Lockhart called for reform of the Barnett formula used to determine annual block grant funding from the UK Government.

“The reality is if Stormont were back in the morning, there’s no change in terms of the funding envelope,” she said. “There needs to be a serious conversation around the Barnett formula and how it’s applied to Northern Ireland.”

Revenue-generating proposals such as potential water charges in NI are among areas in which the Department of Finance and civil service are compiling data and advisory information ahead of a return of devolved government, said Mr Gibson.

But identifying cuts is not a simple task. “As we look through the list of each department, each of them has a set of very challenging decisions and many of them very interlinked as they depend on each other,” he said.

Further: “The funding of public services and the measurement of need opens up the conversation about other sources of revenue that might be available,” said Mr Gibson.

The Department of Finance is in regular contact with community group facing funding gaps, and Ms McBurney said it was working through the figures since the budget announcement.

“We understand the importance of getting certainty to those stakeholder groups,” she said. “It’s a very challenging environment we appreciate they’re in.”

Concluding the session, “none of us like the position we find things in”, said Mr Hoare. “We stand ready to do whatever we can for Northern Ireland.”