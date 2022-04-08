NI punching above weight as eight grand designs listed for top awards

Transport hub and castle among local projects in running for RICS honours

A castle, a community hub and schools are among the local buildings shortlisted for the annual Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards, announced yesterday.

The RICS described the developments shortlisted as the most impressive recent building projects.

An expert judging panel will decide the winners in various categories, with an announcement on the regional awards due in May.

“These awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies,” the RICS said.

Among the local shortlisted entries are Rossmar Special School in Limavady, Necarne Castle in Enniskillen, the North West Multi-Modal Transport Hub in Derry, and the Banks residential development in Bangor.

The entries are shortlisted across six categories — commercial development, community benefit, heritage, public sector, refurbishment and revitalisation, and residential.

Companies can also enter four categories to be judged UK-wide, with a April 29 deadline.

Michael Hannaway, the chair of the RICS Awards judging panel, said: “Despite much uncertainty and challenging conditions over the past couple of years, property professionals in Northern Ireland continue to deliver exemplary and, in many cases, world-class built projects that are having a profoundly positive impact on our cities and towns.

“I wish the teams behind them all the best of luck in gaining recognition for their skills and hard work.”

Included in the shortlist as a commercial development is the Cyber Building in Weavers Court, near the centre of Belfast.

It is one of a series of developments at the Business Park and is the largest on the site, at four storeys high and nearly 40,000 sq ft.

Cyber Building, Weavers Court, Belfast

The Cyber Building will compete with the large-scale Merchant Square development, which is also shortlisted in the refurbishment and revitalisation category.

A community hub in the Top of the Hill area of Derry that opened last year following a £2.3m investment by Derry and Strabane District Council and the Department for Communities is in the running in the public sector and community benefit categories.

An Chroi Community Hub, Derry

The two-storey building, in the grounds of the former Immaculate Conception College, features offices, childcare, youth facilities and a social hall.

Necarne Castle in Enniskillen, also known as Castle Irvine, is shortlisted under heritage.

The 17th-century building, which is set in more than 200 acres of land, underwent stabilisation works last year.

Necarne Castle, Enniskillen

Fermanagh District Council, which bought the estate in 1981, leased it to the Department of Agriculture for use by the Enniskillen Agricultural College until 2014.

Co Tyrone-headquartered Gardrum Holdings, which agreed to sell its Euro Auctions business last year, signed a lease on the estate from 2020.

Local buildings on the awards shortlist include:

■ Braidside Integrated Primary School, Ballymena (community benefit)

■ Rossmar Special School, Limavady (community benefit)

■ Hampton House, Belfast (heritage, refurbishment and revitalisation, and residential)

■ North West Multi-Modal Transport Hub, Derry (heritage, refurbishment and revitalisation)

■ Erne Campus, South West College, Enniskillen (public sector)

■ The Kelvin, Belfast (refurbishment and revitalisation)

■ The School House, Methodist College, Belfast (public sector, refurbishment and revitalisation)

■ The Banks, Bangor (residential).