NI recruitment firm announces merger of two divisions

A Northern Ireland recruitment consultancy backed by ex-Dragons’ Den star James Caan has announced the merger of two divisions.

The blend of Hayward Hawk Technology and Hayward Hawk Professional Services creates one of the largest specialist recruitment consultancies in Northern Ireland, covering legal, finance, technology and engineering.

Hayward Hawk is backed by businessman, recruitment expert and former Dragons’ Den star James Caan, who said he was “looking forward to seeing the next chapter of the Hayward Hawk journey”.

Richard Waterson, managing director at Hayward Hawk, said: “We are thrilled to announce the merger, which brings together our extensive experience and expertise in the recruitment sector, further solidifying our position at the forefront of the local recruitment industry.”

Hayward Hawk, which was founded seven years ago, now has 22 staff in Northern Ireland, with plans to expand to 30 by the end of the year.

Gemma Murphy, also managing director, added: “Our approach goes beyond just matching candidates with jobs.

"We are consultative and strategic, helping our clients achieve their commercial goals and our candidates achieve their career aspirations.

"Bringing the two companies together allows us to offer our clients a full recruitment service across all functions.”