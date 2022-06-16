NI restaurant owners say customers ‘watching what they spend’ as businesses forced to pass on part of cost increase

Restaurants are being forced to rip up summer menus and start again with new prices as they cope with escalating food and other costs.

VAT back at 20%, looming repayments of Covid bounce loans, rates and problems recruiting staff are all placing pressure on restaurants here.

Copper Seafood in Newcastle, Co Down, announced it will close due to the rising costs, although management hopes they will be able to reopen.

Another restaurant owner also told of how the price of a box of chicken has nearly doubled in just five weeks.

Siobhan Harrigan, director of the Timber Quay restaurant in Londonderry, said: “We actually had the summer menu started then the prices kicked in and we had to get them re-done.

“We have to pass some of the cost on to the customer.”

There is also scepticism over a new, in parts upbeat, report published today claiming operators in the wider hospitality industry are confident about post-pandemic growth in traffic and revenue.

“That’s definitely not tallying with what we are seeing in the hospitality sector,” said Stevie Higginson, owner of Square Bistro in Lisburn and The Coulter in Ballynahinch.

“People are watching what they are spending.”

The report — UK Hospitality’s Next Challenge — from Barclays Corporate Banking, argues consumer demand for socialising, holidays and leisure experiences has boosted the sector.

Over three quarters (82%) of hospitality and leisure operators are confident of growth this year, with an average near 40% increase in revenue compared with pre-pandemic levels, Barclays said.

This equates to a £700 million rise in annual turnover over 2019, the report said, though it added any predicted growth “could be stifled by soaring supplier costs and a scramble for talent”.

Ms Harrigan detailed many of the challenges facing those within the sector dealing with both the rapidly rising energy prices, food and other costs, including rates.

“Rates are massive. It is such a big chunk that we are now paying every week.

“We are also paying our rent weekly,” Ms Harrigan added.

“Before we had no problem paying monthly, but it is better now to chip away at our bills weekly.

“Everything is going up. Comparing electricity to two years ago just before the pandemic, it has almost doubled.”

While the restaurant’s position on the quay is prime, and Ms Harrigan believes her establishment will be okay, she predicts she is facing a real test this winter.

Mr Higginson, owner the well-established Square Bistro with his wife Christina but who only opened The Coulter last year, said the price of produce has just “gone through the roof”, with chicken fillets up 60% in the last few weeks.

His energy costs have also increased 45% in the last two to three months.

VAT, reduced to 5% during the pandemic, is now back up to 20% and some restaurants are facing repaying bounce-back loans if they had already used up a six-month holiday, he said.

Mr Higginson, who opened the Lisburn bistro not long before the 2008 recession and weathered those troubled times, said: “This is way worse.”