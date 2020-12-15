NI services and retail sectors struggling in winter slump as Covid lockdown takes toll on economic activity

Output down: Latest lockdown takes its toll on economic activity, says Ulster Bank report

Shuttered shops and empty streets in Belfast city centre on Black Friday, normally one of the busiest days of shopping in the run up to Christmas. Picture by Stephen Davison

Northern Ireland's latest lockdown led to economic decline last month, with output from firms down at the fastest rate of 12 UK regions.

The Ulster Bank purchasing managers' index today said new orders had fallen at the joint-fastest level in the UK.

And employment also fell during November, while inflationary pressures increased.

And signs of short-term rebound are not encouraging, Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said.

The services and retail sectors were bearing the brunt of decline.

Restaurants, cafes and bars serving food were closed from October 16 until last Friday, while non-essential retail also shut for two weeks from November 27.

Mr Ramsey said: "2020 has been characterised by imposing and lifting lockdown restrictions. As a result, private sector activity has been switched off and on to a greater or lesser degree.

"Not surprisingly, renewed containment measures in November saw local private sector output contract at a significant rate, albeit not on the scale witnessed between March and June.

"New orders are signalling that no meaningful improvement in activity is anticipated in the near-term, with the pace of decline accelerating in November."

Richard Ramsey

He said most UK regions had reported a fall in output and new orders last month, and all 12 had cut staff levels for the ninth month in a row.

However, the rate of decline here was not as steep as the UK average.

But output and orders were falling fast - with output down at the fasted rate in the UK, and new orders at the joint-fastest.

And demand from export markets - and in particular, from the Republic - was declining at a faster rate than demand at home. Business costs were also increasing, posing another challenge, according to the PMI, which is carried out by IHS Markit. Ulster Bank said: "Rising wage, raw material and shipping costs saw input cost inflation accelerate to a 15-month high."

Nonetheless, sentiment was positive and was at its highest level among businesspeople for nine months, thanks to the roll-out of vaccinations against Covid-19.

But in the meantime Mr Ramsey said services and retail had shown the worst deterioration for November, with “rapid rates of decline in output, orders and employment”.

Hospitality, a major part of the services sector, was affected by a lockdown which began on October 16, while non-essential retail shut for a fortnight from November 27. Close-contact services, such as hairdressers and beauticians, have also been closed for most of that period, with the exception of November 23-27.

Construction reported the strongest output growth, putting it slightly ahead of manufacturing.

But expansion for building firms was slight and had slowed down.

Building firms were also seeing the steepest increases in input costs — and so were putting up prices at the fastest rate since January 2019.

But Mr Ramsey said there were some indications of optimism. “The arrival of a range of vaccines, which are now being rolled out, suggests that there is some light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

“Indeed, business sentiment turned positive for the first time since February.

“Manufacturing firms are the most bullish about output growth in 12 months’ time, followed by construction. However, services and retail remain pessimistic about the year ahead.

“With the end of the Brexit transition rapidly approaching, the implications of a UK-EU deal/no-deal will have a major bearing on business performance and confidence in 2021 and beyond.”

And he warned that lockdowns were likely to feature next year, when they would again impact on economic growth.

“A successful rollout of vaccines, though, could make 2021 a year of two very different halves for those sectors that have been most impacted by the restrictions.”

The PMI said that a lack of new orders meant firms were able to work through outstanding business. Prices for things like raw materials, as well as output price inflation, were rising faster here than in other parts of the UK.