NI shoppers lead the way on returning to high streets

Local footfall holding up better than any other region of the UK

Shoppers outside Primark on Castle Street, Belfast in April when shops reopen after several months of lockdown. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Northern Ireland shoppers are proving to be more determined than those from other parts of the UK as footfall at local stores continues to hold up, a report said today.

According to the British Retail Consortium, Northern Ireland had the gentlest decline in footfall out of the four UK regions last month.

Belfast also proved resilient in its ability to keep pulling in shoppers, with the lowest slump out of 11 UK cities.

Footfall in Northern Ireland was down by around 20% on July 2019, before the pandemic, compared to steeper drops of 25.8% and 27% for Wales and Scotland respectively.

However, England’s shopping destinations suffered the steepest decline at 28.7%.

The average level of falls across the UK was 28%.

Belfast footfall was down by 20.8%, putting a healthy distance between it and Cardiff, where there was a 25.7% slump.

The UK capital fared worst of all, with a 38.8% drop in footfall recoded in London.

The consortium, which produces the report with Sensormatic IQ, is now in the process of comparing this year’s performance with 2019.

It is doing so to produce a more accurate reflection of how shops compared to normal times rather than post-lockdown last July.

Of all types of retail, shopping centres had the worst footfall performance UK-wide, with a fall of 38.4%.

Aodhan Connolly, director of the NI Retail Consortium, said that while the overall outlook remained mixed, Stormont’s high street voucher scheme would bring a lift.

“It is welcome news that we have again led the way across the UK, with our footfall now more than eight percentage points above the UK average,” he added.

“However, we remain almost a fifth down on pre-pandemic levels.

“This reduction in footfall makes things harder for already squeezed retailers.”

The voucher scheme, to be launched next month, will bring a £100 pre-paid card to around 1.4 million adults.

Mr Connolly said it “could not come at a better time as it will give a welcome boost to high street retailers in towns and cities”. “It will create a virtuous circle of spending that supports our economy, boosts local commerce and gives our shoppers some needed retail therapy,” he added.

“We would encourage everyone who is eligible to register for the scheme and make every penny count.”

Retailer Frances Doran, who co-owns Portadown’s The Bottom Drawer, said she was not surprised to hear that local footfall had held up.

“People are enjoying the shopping experience again and really want to get out there,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Independently owned local retailers are working hard to make their [customers’] experience a good one.

“Our staff are really friendly and our product range is so good. We change it often.

“Local retailers like ourselves are on the ground and know what the customer wants: good product range, good turnover of product and good displays.

“That’s what we try to do and it’s working for us.”

She added she was “excited and optimistic” about the stimulus scheme and that customers were also looking forward to it.