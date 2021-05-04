NI shoppers splash out on chocolate and alcohol, report shows

Analyst: Emer Healy said the local grocery market grew by over 10% in last year

Shoppers went on an Easter splurge this year, with spending on chocolate goodies up 20% on the year before, according to a new report.

But research by Kantar showed that the continued desire for treats after more than a year of intermittent lockdown also extended to alcohol.

Outlay on booze for home consumption while bars and restaurants were closed was up 13% year on year over the 12 weeks to April 18.

Tesco remained Northern Ireland’s biggest grocer with a market sha re of 35.5%, and also added an extra 10.7% and £126m to sales here.

Di scount grocer Lidl, which now has around 40 local stores, claimed the steepest sales growth at 17.9%.

However, its market share is still the smallest of our four main supermarkets at 6.6%.

In second place for growth were convenience stores like Spar and Centra, which added 12.1% in sales. Their market share was 8.4%.

Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar, said: “The Northern Irish grocery market grew by 10.3% in the 52 weeks to April 18.

"Over the short-term, growth slowed to 0.3% in the latest 12 weeks compared with the same period last year, when shoppers were picking up extra items in- store to prepare for the first national lockdown.

“Throughout a year of restrictions and people staying at home more, shoppers have made 20 fewer trips to the supermarket on average.

“This means they had to pick up more when they did visit stores, and volume per trip has soared by 14.3%."

Sainsbury’s is the second most popular grocer here, with market share of 17.1%.

It added 10% to its growth and an extra £50m to sales.

Sales at our number three grocer Asda were up 8.4%, with its market share at 16%.

But the growth for Asda and Sainsbury’s was outshone by Lidl.

Shoppers in its stores were also snapping up more items, resulting in an additional £29.6m in takings for the company.

Ms Healy added: “Shoppers made an extra effort with their Easter celebrations this year.

"In the latest 12 weeks, alcohol sales and chocolate confectionery grew by 13.1% and 20.4% respectively year-on-year.”