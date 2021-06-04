NI shopping habits bounced back stronger than UK: report 

Footfall for shops in May is down 14.9% on 2019 compared to nationwide drop of 27.7%

Full recovery of the retail sector is unlikely until office workers return to their desks in towns and cities, the boss of a retail body said today.

However, research from the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium suggests shopping habits in NI may be more resilient than in the UK as a whole.

In a report today, it said retail footfall here was down 14.9% in May compared to May 2019 — but up 40.5 percentage points on April.

Across the UK there had been a steeper decline at 27.7% compared to May two years ago.

And in Belfast, footfall was 20.3% lower than it had been in May 2019 — though May’s reading was a 30.5 percentage improvement on April.

And Belfast had recorded the strongest showing out of 11 UK cities, with London recording the poorest performance with a 36.6% decline on May 2019.

The retail body said that following the reopening of non-essential retail around the UK, it’s now comparing the current year's figures with 2019 instead of last year, when much of retail was closed.

Non-essential retail reopened in Northern Ireland on April 23, with shop footfall also boosted by the return to outdoor service of cafes and restaurants a week later, followed by their full reopening on May 24.

The NIRC/Sensormatiq IQ data also found that shopping centre footfall here was down 4.2% year-on-two-years. However, it had bounced back from a -64.2% fall in April.

Aodhán Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, said: “The recovery in shopper footfall gathered momentum in the first full month that shops were able to open since NI’s lockdown was lifted in late April with a surge as shoppers returned to our high streets, shopping centres and other retail destinations in May.

“But as we predicted this will not be a V-shaped recovery.

"Visits to retail destinations still languished almost 15% lower than during the comparable period two years ago.

"We are still missing our cohort of workers in our towns and cities who are still working from home and others have yet to venture to our retail destinations.”

And he said cafes and restaurants were also hamstrung by a requirement to provide table service — a restriction which Economy Minister Diane Dodds has now said will be lifted from tomorrow.

He said the act of reopening was not a “magic bullet” for the retail industry after the trials of Covid-19.

“Without a rebound in footfall and increased demand, many retailers will struggle to make ends meet, placing a question mark over the viability of stores and jobs and the vitality of our retail destinations,” he said.

“Retailers are playing their part in trying to tempt shoppers, but policy makers need to think more creatively too about how they might reignite consumer confidence, entice people back into our retail destinations.”

A retail stimulus scheme from the Department for the Economy is expected to deliver a boost to high streets.

It will give every adult in NI a pre-paid card of £100 to spend in physical shops.