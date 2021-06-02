NI spend on supermarket booze fell by £14m as restrictions eased

People in Belfast enjoyed outside hospitality as lockdown eased at the end of April

Shoppers here have spent £14m less on alcohol from off-licences and supermarkets in the last few months as spend reverts to bars and restaurants, a report has said.

Information company Kantar said Northern Ireland consumers had spent a total of £120m on booze sold by the off-trade in the 12 weeks to May 16, down from £134m over the same period in 2020.

And people are making fewer shopping trips to supermarkets in general as lockdown is eased.

The fall in alcohol sales can at least partly be attributed to the reopening of bars and restaurants to outdoor service from April 30, with consumers now able to drink alcohol outside the home. Indoor service resumed last Monday.

Kantar also said the slump could be explained by the poorer weather of recent months compared to late spring 2020, when many of us took to al fresco drinking during good weather in the early months of lockdown.

Colin Neill, chief executive of industry body Hospitality Ulster, said he did not believe pubs had enjoyed sales of as much as £14m since April 30. He said: “Trading has been good so far but unlikely to be anywhere near that amount given that we have only been open indoor for a week and even when booked out were about 50% capacity.”

Kantar’s report said the grocer market as a whole had grown by just under 8% in the year to May 16. However, in the three months to that date, sales were down by nearly 7%, compared to record trading in early lockdown a year earlier.

Over the last few months, people have been making fewer trips to the supermarket, Kantar analyst Emer Healy said.

“As hospitality begins to open again, people no longer have to rely on the supermarkets for all of their meals and we have seen trips to the grocers fall by 1.7%.

"With drinking in the pub back on the cards, people also spent £14m less on off-trade alcohol in the past 12 weeks compared with this time last year.”

She said Tesco retained its dominant position in the grocery market here, with a 35.5% share. Its sales were also up 8.6% with people spending an additional £102.6m.

People were also spending more on their trips to Tesco with basket sizes up 18.7% — the equivalent to each shopper picking up an extra three items, and the highest growth rate among all retailers.

Sainsbury’s was secure in its runner-up position, with a 17% market share. It had added 6.7% in sales and also boosted takings by £39m.

Asda was third with market share of 16% and enjoyed sales growth of 7.3%. And while it was fourth with a market share of 6.7%, discount grocer Lidl had the strongest sales growth at 16.5%. Lidl shoppers were also buying more each time they entered one of its 40 stores around Northern Ireland, which added £34.5m to Lidl sales. Tesco has around 50 stores in Northern Ireland, while Asda has 17, and Sainsbury’s, 14.

Figures from Kantar last year said that in the three months to December 1, the total spend on alcohol in supermarkets and off-licences here was £77.5m — up from £59m.

The reopening of bars and restaurants is likely to continue to redistribute spending away from off-trade to the on-trade.