NI supply chain managers awarded a salary top-up of 18% to reach £65k, survey reveals

Report on wages here says 70% of employers plan to increase staff pay

Supply chain managers had the biggest salary increases in Northern Ireland of 2021 with their pay packets hitting a healthy £65K, a report has said today.

Data from recruitment specialist Hays said salary rises in Northern Ireland were an average of 3.2%, surpassing UK-wide increases of 2.8%.

And in good news for workers, just under 70% of employers here said they intend to increase salaries over the next year, compared to 61% UK-wide.

Professionals in fields such as technology, engineering and manufacturing, marketing, life sciences and construction can expect double digit salary growth to continue, according to the Hays Salary & Recruiting Trends 2022 report.

Salaries for supply chain managers had risen by 18% over the year, pulling ahead of pay rises for positions in the technology, legal and engineering sectors.

Rising wages for supply chain managers could reflect the need for experts to resolve supply chain complications following the NI Protocol, which has kept Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods following the end of the EU transition period.

However, in the top 20 roles with the highest increases, the chunkiest pay packet was enjoyed by a chief information security officer at £95,000, a rise of 11.8%.

Among the top 20, 10 roles were in tech, six in engineering and manufacturing, three in procurement, supply and logistics, and one in the legal sector.

However, across the UK, 15 out of the 20 roles with the highest pay increase were in tech.

In Northern Ireland, data analysts had the second-highest rate of pay increase at 16.7%.

Other roles which experienced above average increases included heads of legal (15.6%), technology product owners (15%) and process engineers (14.3%).

John Moore, managing director of Hays in Northern Ireland, said: “As hiring intentions continue to climb, areas of the workforce are seeing double digit salary growth. The high demand for staff coupled with low levels of skilled talent in a number of sectors means upwards pressure on pay rates is likely to continue into 2022.”

At 36%, over a third of workers in Northern Ireland told the survey they were not happy with their salary, usually because they felt their salary did not reflect their individual performance.

But at 63%, nearly two-thirds of professionals here said they would be prepared to accept a lower paid job for a better work-life balance or a job with more purpose.

Mr Moore said: “Our findings show that while salary is important, staff are also attracted to roles with better work-life balance and roles which offer more purpose.

"People are increasingly being motivated to work for organisations which prioritise social responsibility and doing good — there’s a clear shift away from more traditional motivators such as pay and benefits. “

Mr Moore added: "Opportunities to volunteer, support charitable organisations, and having a clear strategy for sustainability are all really important to candidates.”

UK-wide, security architects saw an increase of 16.4%, the highest increase within the top 20.

Three of the top 20 UK salary rises were for cyber security roles, receiving increases of above 8%.

The salary guide reports annually on recruitment intentions across the UK and is based on the analysis of over 10,000 salaries, alongside survey data of over 22,700 employers and professionals.