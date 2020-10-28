NI taxi drivers welcome financial rescue scheme

Taxi drivers (left to right) with their solicitor Darragh Mackin (third from left), Andrew Thomlinson, Conor McGinley, solicitor Darragh Mackin, Pat Meghan, Graham Fisher, and Jonathan McKeown at Parliament Buildings in the Stormont Estate. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Taxi drivers in Northern Ireland have welcomed progress on a financial rescue package after a meeting with Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

It is understood plans will be taken to the Executive tomorrow with a view to launching a hardship scheme in early November.

No further detail has been announced on how much drivers can expect to get, and taxi companies will not be included.

After seven months of confusion over which department was responsible, Ms Mallon formally requested new powers to set up a hardship scheme for drivers who have struggled badly during the pandemic.

The fund is to be set up under the 2009 Financial Assistance Act, which ministers can use if "exceptional circumstances" are proven.

Several drivers from the Concerned Taxi Drivers group travelled to Stormont yesterday following an online meeting with Ms Mallon.

Graham Fisher of Belfast Public Hire Taxis welcomed the development after a "soul destroying" year for his industry.

"It's been a long year for drivers who are struggling and it will be nice to get something for them," he said.

"It has been frustrating and hard, but Nichola Mallon has finally got the powers she needs and it has been frustrating for her too to be honest. I think the taxi companies are disappointed they won't be included in this, but saving drivers is what we're fighting for."

Reflecting on recent months, he said: "It's been devastating for us. The industry has just been rocked to its core.

"There's little to no work out there. You're going out and getting maybe £15-40 a day. It's just not sustainable and we're all maxed out on our credit cards."

Belfast black taxi driver Pat Meghan said the new package would ease anxiety during the winter months.

"Nichola Mallon has told us categorically that there will be a scheme in place which will be up and running by November 9."

He added: "There's no way it will be big payments, we can't put a figure on it. They did talk about taking on a percentage of our overheads and something for PPE."

Belfast based taxi driver Conor McGinley said recognition for his industry had been long overdue.

"It's been very frustrating that it's taken seven months to get recognition for what is an essential service. Without a taxi industry a lot of people would be stuck at home and wouldn't be able to get about."