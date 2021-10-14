NI telecoms firm Barclay Communications wins new government contracts

Northern Ireland telecoms firm Barclay Communications has won two government contracts worth a total of around £0.75m.

The company won the deals with the Welsh Parliament and New Forest District Council in Hampshire following competitive tender processes.

In Wales, it will supply and manage hundreds of connections for Welsh MPs on O2, Vodafone and EE, in a two-year deal worth £250,000.

And its three-year Hampshire deal is worth £521,000 and covers over 750 connections, with plans for additional growth.

Barclay Communication will refresh the organisation’s entire communications hardware, while creating a package that ensures the council’s sensitive data is secured.

Britt Megahey, managing director at Barclay Communications, said: “We are delighted to add two more high-profile government contracts to our client portfolio.

“We have consistently invested in our business to ensure our customers are provided with bespoke and innovative communication solutions and as a result, it has allowed us to secure many tender wins for high-profile clients. I am proud to say that over 93% of clients continue to stay with us long after their initial contract term.

“Working with the Welsh Parliament has been a challenge that the Barclay Communications team relished.

"To fulfil the comms requirement for existing and new MPs, the solution had to be delivered within an exceptionally short time frame. We ensured handsets and connectivity was provisioned and onsite, ready for the required completion date.”

He added: “These significant new contracts speak volumes about the investment we have made in the business over recent months and the dedication our staff have to both our customers and our company.”

The contract wins come just two months after the Barclay Group invested £2m into its landline division, creating 35 new roles.

In recent months, the Barclay Group has also undergone a full rebrand of all of its companies, including a new website.