NI tourism promoted at holiday expo by Economy Minister Gordon Lyons

The attendance of the minister and 12 tourism firms from here at World Travel Market is described as the start of Northern Ireland’s promotional drive overseas for the year ahead.

The live event continues in London until tomorrow, with virtual meetings next Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday.

The minister said: “I welcome the opportunity to be here in person at World Travel Market in London. The scale of this important event in the tourism calendar has brought home to me the competition we face as we continue in our journey to restore the tourism sector to the success it was prior to the pandemic.”

He said that after being badly hit in the pandemic, the “road to recovery” for tourism had begun.