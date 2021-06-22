NI travel agents join day of protest over ‘lack of government support’

Travel agents in Northern Ireland are joining a day of protest across the UK over what they claim is a lack of government support.

Firms here also claim they have not yet received a grant of £10,000 in emergency support for the industry announced by The Executive Office in March.

Travel agents said their chances of doing business over the summer season were reduced when the Government announced Portugal would be joining the ‘amber’ list of countries to which holiday travel is not advised.

Portugal was added to the amber list just three weeks after joining the ‘green’ list of places safe to visit without a requirement to quarantine.

Colum McLornan, owner of Friendship Travel, said he had been forced to put his business into hibernation until mid-August.

“We were wasting our time and money amending, changing, re-booking, cancelling hundreds of holidays which could not run, due to lack of government policy.

“We were promised a ‘green list watch list’ if a country was green, like Portugal, but had a chance of moving to amber.

"That would have meant that people had time to prepare and get home."

He claimed the Government had changed Portugal’s status to amber “with no real reason”.

"Now the travel industry in Northern Ireland has no European destinations to sell.”

Around 60 people are expected to attend a protest at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday, and are due to hand letters requesting help to members of the Economy Committee.

Across the UK, the travel industry is asking governments to provide a “dedicated and adequate” grant scheme for travel in the present financial year.

The industry’s NI spokesman said the £10,000 grant “barely covers two months of fixed costs”.

The Executive Office did not respond in time for publication to a question about whether any £10,000 grants had yet been paid.

The industry is also asking for the furlough scheme to be extended in full until October at 80% of salaries. Employers are due to contribute 10% of salaries in July, rising to 20% in August and September when the scheme is due to close.

The Travel Agents (Coronavirus) Financial Assistance Scheme 2021 opened to applications on March 19, and was to give £10,000 to travel agents in NI with premises, and £3,500 to self-employed agents working from home.