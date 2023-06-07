NI underperforms UK in new business growth as call made for focus on productivity

Only the 10X priority sector information and communication recorded higher-than-average business birth rates, sectoral productivity, and births with higher productivity than deaths in a new report by the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre (photo credit: Getty Images)

Northern Ireland is the least dynamic part of the UK when it comes to numbers of new business start-ups, according to a new Ulster University report.

Published by the UU Economic Policy Centre (UUEPC), the report assesses business births and deaths over a decade, alongside implications for productivity here.

It found business births rose by 45% to a decade high of 6,655 between 2010 and 2021, against a 55% increase in start-ups UK-wide.

Karen Bonner, UUEPC economist, said: “In order to boost overall economic performance and narrow the gap between business dynamism rates here and the UK, Northern Ireland needs to refocus on facilitating more highly productive firm entrants, with a capacity for innovation and growth.

“Ensuring adequate access to both financial capital and human capital in terms of a skilled pipeline of individuals in high productivity sectors is crucial.

“For productivity improvements from business start-ups to be sustained, capacity for growth by way of access to skilled employees and funding will be necessary to ensure that those that survive are the most productive.”

Births as a share of active businesses in NI climbed from 7.8% to 10.3% over the same period.

The number of firms closing down operations was relatively stable in both 2010 and 2021, at around 5,200, against a 10% increase in business deaths UK-wide.

Churn, measured as the business birth rate plus the death rate, rose from 16.6% to 18.3%, underperforming the UK average of 23.5%. And NI was identified as having a lower churn than leading small advanced economies such as Estonia and Denmark.

UU said increasing rates of dynamism in the form of firm entry and exit are indicative of a healthy economy due to their positive impacts on innovation, competition, productivity and job creation.

Transport and storage represented the sector with both the highest birth rate in 2021 and fastest growth over the decade, driven by higher demand for online shopping and delivery services during the pandemic and Brexit as firms established an NI presence for storage and distribution access.

Reflecting a trend typical for sectors with a high business birth rate, the sector had the lowest productivity levels of business births.

Information and communication saw the highest birth rate over 2011 to 2015, and business administration and support in both 2010 and over 2016 to 2019.

The largest number of business births and deaths annually was recorded in the construction sector, with the lowest largely in the education sector.

Only information and communication, a priority sector in the Department for Economy’s 10X strategy, recorded higher-than-average business birth rates, sectoral productivity, and births with higher productivity than deaths.

Meanwhile, sectors which are high productivity have seen birth rates fall, including finance and insurance, another 10X priority sector.

Productivity levels of entering and exiting firms were found to be broadly similar, with productivity levels of business deaths even exceeding that of births.