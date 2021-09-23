NI voucher scheme: Businesses urged to ‘show their support’ with posters and social media drive

Businesses in Northern Ireland should “show their support” for the upcoming high street voucher scheme, according to Economy Minister Gordon Lyons.

The scheme is set to open for applications between September 27 and October 25 and will provide everyone over the age of 18 with a £100 pre-paid card to spend in shops and the hospitality sector.

Mr Lyons encouraged those businesses eligible to display a range of promotional material encouraging shoppers to spend the voucher to support local retailers.

An advertising campaign has also been launched to help nudge the public into supporting local businesses.

Retailers and hospitality chiefs across Northern Ireland have welcomed the initiative which is expected to cost up to £145m to roll out.

Retail NI chief Glyn Roberts said people should “think hard” about where to spend the card.

“It should be remembered that 70p in every pound spent in an independent retailer is recycled around the local economy,” he said.

“If consumers make a special effort to spend their £100 with local traders, then they will also be ensuring the money also goes towards invigorating the wider community.”

The pre-paid card can also be used in hospitality establishments and any premise which uses a card reader with swipe and pin facility.

Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill added: “We welcome the introduction of the High Street Scheme, which is a great opportunity for people to support jobs of friends and family who work in hospitality while enjoying some of the best food and drink in the world.

“I would urge our members to download the digital materials and use them to promote the Spend Local cards across social media. It is vital we maximise the benefits of the scheme so we can all support our local hospitality businesses and our struggling high streets.”

Meanwhile, both the business community and the public have been warned by the department to be on their guard against scammers attempting to take advantage of the scheme.

The Department for the Economy reminded the public they will not be asking for personal bank details at any point during the scheme.

"I would urge all businesses to show their support to help maximise the benefits of the Spend Local cards. The first step should be to share the digital promotional materials on your social media platforms,” said Mr Lyons

“I would also urge shoppers to use their Spend Local cards wisely to support the local economy and local communities. A little spend can have a big effect.”