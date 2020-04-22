NI Water wins green award

Daniel Johnston and Catherine Sloane from Clandeboye Primary School took part in the launch of a new rainwater garden

NI Water has won the Queen's Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development.

The award recognises best practice in sustainable development, with NI Water praised for involving employees and customers in its supply chain and using partnership working.

NI Water chief executive Sara Venning said the company was thrilled with the news.

"Some of the highlights that demonstrate our commitment to sustainable development include the Mourne Wall restoration project, Dunore Solar Farm and Clandeboye Rainwater Garden, which are bringing tremendous benefits to local communities," she added.