NI will face effects of recession for years, economist warns

Slow climb out of Covid downturn predicted

Northern Ireland will be living with the effects of recession long after economic output starts to rise again, an economist has said.

Britain has officially entered recession after figures showed two consecutive quarters of falling output.

The Office for National Statistics said the UK downturned in lockdown, with a 20.4% slump in GDP its worst ever. It followed a 2.2% fall in the previous three months.

However, Northern Ireland's separate composite economic index had already shown two quarters of shrinking growth - meaning the region had already been in recession.

The UK has been hardest hit of all the major developed economies in the second quarter, even beating Spain's 18.5% decline and double the contraction seen in the United States.

But monthly data showed a recovery from the nadir of the recession in April gathered pace, with the economy bouncing back by a better-than-expected 8.7% in June as lockdown restrictions eased.

Ulster Bank economist Richard Ramsey warned the symptoms of recession would remain, even if the economy had recently rebounded.

Belfast Chamber Chief Executive Simon Hamilton

Mr Ramsey said: "Quarter four last year was the start of our recession, and while we could be back to growth at this point, job losses are still going to be with us and we'll still be seeing employment falling by the end of next year.

"So while a recession may officially be over, in a technical sense, recession is going to be with us for some time - from any kind of meaningful perspective in terms of difficulties in the labour market, and an income squeeze on households."

He said a trend for rising unemployment and job losses was likely to continue until 2022 at the earliest.

"Exiting recession will not mean switching on a light in the economy, it just means that the contraction phase in output has ended.

"A more meaningful interpretation is looking at rising unemployment and job losses, and we're not likely to see that lift until 2022 at the earliest."

Earlier recessions had hit manufacturing and construction more severely. But this time round, he said the services sector - which includes bars and restaurants - would be more severely affected.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

Labour market statistics this week show Northern Ireland's claimant count has been over 60,000 for three months in a row - levels last seen in 2012/13.

Simon Hamilton, the chief executive of Belfast chamber, said the scale of the downturn was "truly shocking".

He said worries were mounting over the effect of the pandemic on the city's economy, with job losses, business closures and also a slow-down in investment.

The former Finance Minister urged the Executive to prioritise infrastructure spending.

"The news should spur the Executive into accelerating infrastructure schemes like the City Deal projects, the York Street Interchange and the transport hub that will not only create jobs during construction but will also help Belfast and the whole region on the road to long term recovery," he said.

The ONS said the economy is still a long way off from recovering the record falls seen in March and April.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the ONS figures "confirm that hard times are here".

He said: "Hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their jobs, and sadly in the coming months many more will."