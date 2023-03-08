NI women who set up their own businesses are recognised at Innovation Awards

Michelle Connor of Kinva with daughter Lydia, now seven, and son Lucas, now 10

A woman whose life was turned upside down by her daughter's rare genetic condition has described how it led her to create a business to help others in the same position.

Michelle Connor from Lisburn has joined Dr Susan Kelly from Derry to receive Women in Innovation Awards from government body Innovate UK in recognition of their pioneering businesses.

Their win has been announced today to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Michelle’s digital artificial intelligence-led platform Kinva connects health therapists from around the world to potential clients.

Susan, the co-founder of Respiratory Analytics, designed respiratory device Aflo after her partner and two children were hospitalised due to life-threatening asthma attacks.

They are two of 50 UK winners who receive a £50,000 grant, one-to-one business coaching, and networking, role modelling, and training opportunities.

Michelle Connor's daughter Lydia was diagnosed with Kleefstra Syndrome when she was one.

Now she's seven and, in Michelle's words, "running, jumping and talking" — milestones which were beyond the first gloomy prognosis given to Lydia.

Kleefstra, which was named in 2010, is condition affect development of many aspects of the body. It usually brings distinct facial features, intellectual disability, developmental delay, low muscle tone and communication difficulties.

Michelle, a former adviser at the Department of Health, said: "Her prognosis and diagnosis was pretty horrendous and we were told she would never walk or talk and that she’d be severely intellectually disabled, which was so horrendous.

"We thought to ourselves, we have got to do as much as we possibly can to help her.”

Michelle and her husband took Lydia to specialists in England, Italy, Canada and the US.

Back at home, Michelle began three years of intensive therapy with her daughter, consulting with specialists like physiotherapists and occupational therapists to help Lydia improve her function.

She admitted: "Now she’s walking, talking running and jumping. Yes, she still has difficulties and challenges, without a doubt, but she's so much better than we ever thought she would be.”

Now a team of five, including tech specialists, are working on development of the Kinva platform to help specialists reach out to clients in future.

But she says that as a woman and a mother, it has been challenging to raise investment. “But as a female founder, I’m finding it’s definitely improving out there.

“Women like me are super-motivated because very often what gets them into business is something personal, and they’re often very personally invested in their business.”

With 90% of asthma sufferers said to be unable to master the right technique to get the best from their inhalers, Aflo has been designed to do this automatically for them.

Dr Kelly developed Aflo with co-founders Dr Jim Harkin and Professor Liam McDaid at Ulster University’s School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems.

She said the awards from Innovate UK were welcome. “There are other women in Northern Ireland who are leading med-tech companies, but we’re still in the minority and that’s why something like Women in Innovation really does help to expand the network of women in technology.”

Dr Susan Kelly, co-founder of Respiratory Analytics

Before setting up Respiratory Analytics, Dr Kelly worked in the pharma industry for 15 years.

A lot of her work focused on the introduction of new medicines for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis, but a more personal reason also motivated her interest.

“My husband has quite severe asthma, and two of my children had asthma as well so I had a bit of professional experience around it and also family experience of it,” said Dr Kelly.

“I was involved in the introduction of a new medicine in Belfast City Hospital, had talked to the consultants and found out that bad inhaler technique is still a very big problem and that got me interested in it.

“The asthma mortality is pretty frightening in the UK. It’s one of the worst mortality rates in Europe, and that’s at times because patients themselves don’t realise just how serious their problem is and how quickly they can deteriorate.

“It’s very close to my heart to get this technology to users because there’s such a big role to play in making sure people control the symptoms.”

Dr Kelly teamed up with her co-founders at the end of 2019.

“We’ve come a very long way in that period of time,” said Dr Kelly. “Medical devices take a long time to develop. We have a clinical trial in asthma, and we are looking at starting another trial early next year in COPD.

“We did a small usability study in 2021 on the initial device and learned a lot. We have also been working with Asthma & Lung UK, which helped us with their expert patient group and also with clinicians and carers to design the product.

“From the very beginning we’ve had patient and carer and clinician input to make sure we’re building the right thing and we worked very closely with Big Motive, a design company in Belfast to make sure the user element was correct.

“The product we now have, we’re just working towards a CE mark on it.”