Nicholl Oils and Everun to install EV chargers at NI petrol stations

From left, Margaret Gallagher, retail petrol and wholesale manager at Nicholl Oils, director Hugh Nicholl, Everun’s business development manager Andrew Johnston and Eimer O'Reilly, head of projects and planning at Everun

Petrol station firm Nicholl Oils and renewables business Everun are investing £2.6m to open a network of nearly 50 electrical vehicle charging points around Northern Ireland.

Nicholl Oils, which marks its 60th anniversary this year, said it will install at least one rapid charger and one AC fast charging point throughout its network of branded forecourts. That will leave it with a network of 46.

Director Hugh Nicholl said: “Nicholl Oils have always been at the forefront of changes within the industry with a blended approach of having traditional fuels, synthetic fuels and now electrification in our product mix.”

He said that by partnering with Everun, the customer would benefit the most.

Everun, which has been in operation since 2010, is one of Northern Ireland’s biggest installers of EV charging points.

Eimear O’Reilly, head of projects and planning at Everun, said: “For Everun it was important to find a partner whose values align with our own.

“We are proud to be innovators in renewable energy, we also value the traditions and relationships needed to build these innovations on solid foundations.

The first 46 charging points will be installed between April and September this year beginning with forecourts in Co Antrim and Co Down. But there are plans to grow the network to over 100.

Last year EV infrastructure company Weev announced a £20m investment in a project to install 1,500 new charging points in over 350 locations across Northern Ireland before the end of 2024. So far, 60 have been put in place.