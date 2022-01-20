NIE Networks and manufacturing firm in drive to find 150 new staff

From left, Paul Stapleton, managing director at NIE Networks, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and John French, chief executive of the Utility Regulator

NIE Networks, which owns electricity infrastructure here, has announced it’s creating 110 new jobs including craft and technical roles.

And manufacturer Mallaghan in Dungannon, which makes airport ground support equipment, said it’s also recruiting 40 people as demand for air travel increases.

As well as craft and technical people, NIE is also on the hunt for engineers, analysts and support staff in functions like IT and digital, procurement, HR and finance.

NIE Networks said it’s part of a plan to improve the electricity network in order to tackle climate change.

Overall, it’s making a £50m investment in the network in the next three years. That includes adding clean energy infrastructure to help customers adopt low carbon technologies and vehicles such as heat pumps and electric vehicles.

NIE said it’s also creating grade opportunities and apprenticeships as it moves to increase the skills base needed for the clean energy sector. It will deliver traineeships and apprenticeships in partnership with the Department for Economy.

Managing director Paul Stapleton said: “The electricity network sits at the heart of Northern Ireland’s journey towards net zero carbon emissions and is a central component of economic recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our investment and the skills we bring on board and develop at NIE Networks in the next few years will help Northern Ireland reach those aims and supercharge green growth in the years ahead.

“We’re delighted to be hiring in all areas of the organisation and it is an exciting time to be working at the cutting edge of clean energy technology. NIE Networks are a key enabler for Northern Ireland’s society and economy and we look forward to rolling out further investment plans in the near future.”

John French, chief executive of the Utility Regulator, said the investment will help meet the Executive’s target for net zero by increasing renewable generation.

Meanwhile, Mallaghan said its recruitment drive will increase its workforce by about 15%. It follows an increase in orders for Mallaghan products from airlines and airports across the world as demand for air travel increases.

It makes equipment like airport buses, fire rescue stairs, catering trucks, de-icers, passenger stairs and maintenance platform lifts.

Mallaghan is hiring for roles including automotive electricians, welders, assembly fitters, hydraulic fitters, plasma operators, tube laser operators and spray painters.

Its customers include Aer Lingus, British Airways, China Eastern Airlines, Delta, easyJet, Emirates, Etihad, Menzies Aviation, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Ryanair, SAS and Swissport.