Nimbus announces cyber security investment of £250,000

IT managed services provider Nimbus has announced an investment of £250,000 in cyber security products and services — including a new security operations centre.

The Belfast-based company said the move followed a major investment in security services at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to help firms make the shift to remote or hybrid working.

Nimbus said the investment aimed to bolster company capabilities by adding a range of threat monitoring, detection and rapid response services to counter growing cyber threats.

Such threats could include Ransomware and other attacks aimed at stealing company data or bringing companies IT systems to a halt.

Nimbus said its new security operations centre at the Belfast office would operate on a 365-day, round-the-clock basis, enabling Nimbus to provide additional specialist security services to its clients around the UK and Ireland.

Gareth McAlister, Nimbus founder and managing director, said: “Cyber security is at the forefront of the minds of businesses and organisations and it’s business-critical that organisations secure, protect and monitor their IT systems to prevent breaches that could have significant repercussions.

“We have invested significantly in infrastructure, cloud, technology and people to make sure we have a range of offerings that meets the requirements of organisations with complex and demanding IT needs.”

He added: “Our commitment has always been to listen to our clients needs, whilst also continuing to innovate. This investment reinforces our commitment to investing in our clients and people and as a result we have a layered approach to security solutions to fit all business requirements and budgets.”

Mr McAlister founded the business more than a decade ago, signing up clients in local and international markets.

Clients are from a range of sectors including fintech, manufacturing and professional services.

Examples on its website include Bupa, FinTrU, Titanic Belfast and Boojum.

According to its most recently-filed company accounts, it had 25 employees in 2022, up from 19 in 2021.