Nine NI companies make list of Ireland’s 50 fastest growing technology firms

Nine companies from across Northern Ireland have made it onto this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list with Belfast fintech company Lightyear ranking the highest.

The accounting software company joined eight other businesses from Northern Ireland on the prestigious list, coming in at number 11.

The number one spot was held by same day grocery delivery company Buymie, which emerged as the fastest growing technology company in this year’s awards.

The list celebrates the innovation and entrepreneurship in Ireland’s indigenous technology sector by ranking the fastest growing technology companies based on revenue growth over a four-year period.

Other NI businesses featured in the top 50 rankings are AquaQ Analytics, Datactics, Fibrus Networks, Foods Connected, Locate a Locum, SciLeads, Totalmobile and WorkPal.

Fibrus, Locate a Locum and WorkPal all made it into the list for the first time.

“I would like to congratulate all the companies listed this year, in particular the nine from Northern Ireland. As the business and economic environment becomes more complex, it is encouraging to see that the technology sector has continued to show great resilience, innovation and tenacity” said Aisléan Nicholson, Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme partner in Belfast.

“This year’s ranking shows growth across a broad range of sectors with companies coming up with innovative solutions to address changing consumer and business demands.”

In total, all companies on the list generated approximately €500m in total annual revenues and employed over 5,500 people in 2021.

The average revenue of companies featured in the ranking was approximately €10m, while the average growth rate of the companies over the last four years was 594%.