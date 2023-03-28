NI’s Apprentice winner Dr Leah Totton is basking in motherhood… and £2.7m in turnover

Lord Sugar and Dr Leah Totton launching the Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinic in Epping in 2016 (Pic: Getty Images)

The company of cosmetic clinic entrepreneur Dr Leah Totton has reported a 50% jump in turnover for 2022, reaching £2.7m.

Newly filed accounts show that pre-tax profits at the Londonderry woman’s firm, Dr Leah Ltd, climbed from £0.6m to £0.9m over the year to June 30, 2022.

Dr Totton and tycoon Lord Sugar, who hosts BBC reality show The Apprentice, are the company’s sole directors.

Turnover grew from £1.8m to £2.7m, while pre-tax profits rose from £601,642 to £884,128, an increase of 47%.

As well as her growing business success, Dr Totton has been basking in the glow of motherhood, after welcoming a baby daughter, Lilah, four months ago.

The amount held by the business in stock totalled £112,138, up from £94,189, while cash from bank grew from £1,036,622 to £1,269,072.

The amount owed by debtors also increased from £119,510 to £167,297.

The company owed £764,290 to creditors, which was up from £674,425 a year earlier.

That included £234,548 in corporation tax, which was up from £195,237 a year earlier.

The company’s registered office is located at Amshold House in Loughton, Essex.

Opening her first non-surgical cosmetic clinic in central London in 2014, Dr Totton now has three premises, with a fourth due to open this year.

The company is also producing a foaming cleanser and moisturiser as part of the Dr Leah Skincare range.

In an interview with the Sunday Times last year, Dr Totton revealed that Lord Sugar has requested a Botox treatment once the company earns £1m in profit — a milestone which is getting closer.

She told the newspaper: “It’s a highly profitable industry. We’ve been very fortunate, but we weren’t doing nearly £3m turnover in the first year or two. It’s taken a decade to build to that level.

“We’ve got three sites, with plans for a fourth, and 35 staff in total. If someone was looking to make an offer for the business now, you’d be looking at a valuation of about £7m, but I don’t want to sell.

“Lord Sugar did promise to let me give him Botox once I’d made £1m. But that’s £1m profit, not turnover.

“I’m hoping that the addition of my new skincare range will tip the profits over that mark and then I can personally take him up on his promise. I think I’ll get more satisfaction from that than from making £1m.”

Dr Totton, whose partner is South African golfer Justin Harding, has spent some time in Northern Ireland following the birth of Lilah.

But she’s also been even further afield, posting on Instagram on Monday about globe-trotting with her bundle of joy.

“Have had the most amazing three months travelling with the best little travel buddy, my baby girl,” she wrote.

“Now back to London to repack our suitcases. Then let’s explore Europe, little one.”

Another recent post said: “Four magical months of loving you. You are the most adorable, happy, fun little baby. You are my greatest love, my greatest blessing, and I am so grateful that I am your mummy.”

Justin Harding responded: “And I’m eternally grateful for the two of you.”