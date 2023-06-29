NI’s economic output has significantly outperformed UK total between 2019 and 2023

Economic output has grown for a second consecutive quarter in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s economic output has grown by 6.3% between the last pre-pandemic quarter and quarter one of 2023, according to new data.

It has significantly outperformed the UK overall, which saw economic activity decline by -0.5% percentage points between Q4 2019 and Q1 2023.

Output here has increased by 1.2% over the quarter, representing a second consecutive quarter of growth.

It is also up by 1.7% over the year and 1.1% on a rolling four quarters basis to March 2023, according to the NI Composite Economic Index (NICEI) published today by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (NISRA).

The services sector grew by 2.2% over the quarter, largely driven by increases in the sub-sectors wholesale and retail trade and business services and finance, said NISRA.

Against the last pre-pandemic quarter, Q4 2019, the services sector which accounts for 52% of NI GVA grew by 3.8 percentage points (pps). Further positive contributions came from the public sector (+1.3 pps), production (+0.6 pps) and construction (+0.5 pps).

NI experienced higher growth over the quarter and year but weaker growth over the rolling annual average in comparison with overall UK figures, said NISRA, while highlighting the index measures for each region as not fully equivalent.

NI’s private sector output increased by 1.4% over the quarter, 1.8% over the year, 0.8% on a rolling four quarter basis and 6.5% against pre-pandemic levels.

Public sector jobs increased by 0.3% over the quarter, 1.5% over the year, 2.2% on a rolling four quarter basis and 5.7% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Total economic activity is now 28.8% above the series low point set during the peak pandemic period of Q2 2020.

The NICEI is now 0.6% above the previous maximum value recorded in Q3 2007. However, by comparison, UK GDP in Q1 2023 is estimated to be 14.6% higher than its pre-economic downturn peak of Q1 2008.

Domestic construction output in Q1 2023 was unchanged from Q4 2022, but up by 6.5% over the year, according to a separate NI Construction Bulletin also published today by NISRA.

Some sub sectors did see growth, however, including repair and maintenance (+15.2%), infrastructure (+2.6%) and other work (+2.8%).

Decreases in Q1 2023 included new work (-8.8%) and housing (-0.4%), and total construction output decreased by 0.4% on a rolling four quarter basis.