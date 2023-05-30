NI’s electric vehicle charge point system to get £50m support boost

Weev, a privately-operated EV charging network in NI, has secured funding of up to £50m from Octopus Investments

Financial backing of up to £50m has been secured to improve Northern Ireland’s electric vehicle (EV) charge point infrastructure.

The investment will enable Weev to install thousands of charge points in NI, addressing a shortage in the infrastructure here.

Funding the rollout is Octopus Investments through its new sustainable infrastructure fund, which will provide growth capital to infrastructure companies aligned with the UK’s net zero ambitions.

Weev is a privately-operated EV charging network in NI created by Dominic Kearns and Thomas O'Hagan last year.

From left, Dominic Kearns and Thomas O'Hagan, founders of Weev

A shortage of EV charge points here has hampered a more widespread transition from petrol and diesel vehicles.

NI has only 20 public charge points per 100,000 people, against a UK average of 60, according to figures from the Department for Transport.

And the UK Government has committed to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030 across all regions of the UK.

Weev installs public chargers and end-to-end EV solutions for workplace and fleet. EV drivers can charge in as little as 20 minutes.

Philip Rainey, CEO of Weev said: "In a world of rising energy prices, consumers and fleet operators are now thinking more seriously than ever before about switching to an EV to unlock significant cost savings and reduce their carbon footprint.

“We are helping to enable this switch by breaking down barriers such as range anxiety through access to convenient and reliable EV chargers.

"This investment from Octopus enables a major expansion to the size and scope of the rollout we announced at launch last year. We can now increase our focus on providing more rapid and ultra-rapid charging hubs in response to growing demand from EV drivers.

“In total, the capital will enable us to install and maintain a network of thousands of EV charging points over the next five years using locally based teams and expertise."

Lukasz Michalak, investment director, sustainable infrastructure, at Octopus, said: "OSIF is focused on investing growth capital into sustainable infrastructure businesses tackling climate change and supporting levelling-up ambitions across the UK.

“Weev is the perfect example of the next generation of infrastructure companies doing just that. By backing Weev, we see a great opportunity to deliver a positive impact to Northern Ireland's communities while meeting the financial objectives of the fund.

"We have great confidence in the Weev team. Not only have they previously been in charge of various successful infrastructure businesses in Northern Ireland, but they also share our ethos of putting the customer first."

John Flint, CEO of UK Infrastructure Bank, said: "We invested in the Octopus Sustainable Investment Fund with the purpose of increasing capital for the next generation of sustainable infrastructure projects across the UK.

“The potential Weev has to scale up EV charging in Northern Ireland is significant, and we look forward to seeing the impact on decarbonising the local transport infrastructure to support the UK's transition to net zero."