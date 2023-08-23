NI’s further education colleges launch 2,000 trainee places ahead of GCSE results

From left, Sean Quinn, NI traineeship participant at NWRC and GB Engineering; Paul Mennan, GB Engineering; Leo Murphy, CEO and principal, North West Regional College and chair of the College Principals' Group; and Emma Annett, youth training and delivery & performance, DfE

Up to 2,000 new traineeship places spanning 27 professions have been announced by Northern Ireland’s six further education colleges ahead of tomorrow’s GCSE results.

Available to both school leavers and adults, the NI traineeships offer a qualification equivalent to five GCSEs (Level 2) as well as valuable work experience.

Applicants must hold a minimum of a Level 1 qualification, defined as four GCSEs at grades D to G, including maths and English grades D to E or equivalent.

Professions covered range from engineering, auto electrics, joinery and animal care to professional cheffing, hospitality and tourism, travel and tourism and childcare.

Applications are now open across all six FE colleges for September 2023 entry, with further details of each college’s offer available online by searching ‘traineeships’ on the NI Direct website.

Leo Murphy, chair of the College Principals’ Group and principal and chief executive of North West Regional College (NWRC), said: “These NI traineeships offer young people and adults a fantastic chance to begin a new and exciting chapter in their lives.

“Utilising the world-class facilities available in our FE Colleges, these NI traineeships provide our students with accessible, really enjoyable, high-quality vocational education and training, and working relationships with leading employers that often lead to fulfilling careers.

“These traineeships also highlight the value employers now place on the use of traineeship as a route to apprenticeships, with many hundreds of young people progressing to employment in key sectors.

“The exciting work-based training options highlight the vital role FE plays in the creation of a vibrant Northern Ireland economy.”

The NI traineeships are supported by the Department for the Economy, in line with its 10X Economic Vision and associated Skills Strategy, offering an accessible route to further study and employment including apprenticeships.

A traineeship typically takes up to two years to complete on a full-time basis. Students can then progress to Level 3 FE courses or apprenticeships, both of which offer progression to higher education including degrees and higher-level apprenticeships.

Clement Athanasiou, director of apprenticeships, careers and vocational education at the Department for the Economy, added: “Developing the local skills base is a key priority for the Department. Our 10X Economic Vision and associated Skills Strategy sets out how we want to equip people with the skills they need for the constantly evolving jobs market. Traineeships have a vital role to play in making this a reality.

“The opportunity provided by a Traineeship for those who are not in employment to gain Level 2 qualifications can unlock their chosen career path or set them up to progress to higher levels of education, such as through an apprenticeship.

“Participants on a Traineeship will also learn valuable skills for employment by taking part in work-based learning which is a great way to develop the wider transversal skills that are so important in the world of work.

“This is a fantastic and accessible new route to learning and I would encourage all those interested and eligible to look at the wide range of training options available through their local FE college.”

Participants of the NI Traineeships may be eligible for financial support through Education Maintenance Allowance or FE Grants. Hardship funds, free school meals, equipment, and travel passes may also be available.