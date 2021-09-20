NI’s grocery shopping trends edging towards pre pandemic

Northern Ireland shoppers have shunned their lockdown home cooking routines for more convenience items and restaurant dates.

That was the conclusion from retail analyst Kantar’s Supermarket Share data for the 52 weeks leading up to September 5, 2021.

It revealed grocery sales dipped by 5% in the last 12 weeks as shoppers “nudged back to their pre-pandemic routines”.

It was goodbye to the banana bread and hello to convenience thanks to an ease of restrictions allowing people to enjoy meals out or have lunch at work canteens.

With many people returning to the office, less time at home has also impacted cook-from-scratch recipes leading to 4.7% less supermarket food purchases however NI’s hot temperatures in the summer saw chilled drinks sales rise.

Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar said: “People aren’t cooking from scratch as much as they did last year, which maybe reflects life getting busier again. Consumers spent £4.7 million less on home cooking staples in the latest 12 weeks. It seems like a lot of shoppers took the chance to get out the kitchen and enjoy Northern Ireland’s record-breaking temperatures this summer and the good weather saw sales of chilled drinks soar by 11.4%.”

Regardless of the change in cooking habits, the NI grocery market still grew by 2.6% in the past 52 weeks. Bigger shops during lockdown over that period (when an average of 3.7% more items entered baskets and trolleys) contributed to growth across all the major retailers.

Tesco is still NI’s largest grocer, with a 3.2% increase in sales.

The retailer, which has around 50 stores here holds a 35.6% of the grocery market here, followed by Sainsburys which holds a 16.9% share and has around 20 stores here saw its sales rise by 1.9% over the period.

Meanwhile Asda, which has 19 NI stores, saw sales rise by 2.5% to take a 16% share of the market.

Lidl continued to fly high holding the title of fastest growing supermarket here.

The German supermarket chain, which has around 40 NI stores, holds a 6.8% share of the market.

Ms Healey said: “Consumers continue to respond well to Lidl’s offer and the grocer held on to its title as the fastest growing retailer, with sales up 12.2%. It benefited from shoppers visiting 14.2% more frequently than they did this time last year.”

Symbol groups, which includes independent retailers belonging to the likes of Hendersons (Spar and Vivo) or Musgrave (Centra and SuperValu etc) were hit hardest over the past year, most likely due to less corner shop top ups and more large grocery store shops.

The sector, which holds a 7.9% share of the take home grocery market, saw its sales dip by 6.8% compared to the same period last year however expenditure within these stores is still 8.6% higher than what it was pre-pandemic.

The data comes as long-awaited plans to hand out up to £145m through pre-paid cards to every adult in Northern Ireland draws nearer prompting concerns that independent retailers may not benefit as much as the supermarkets.

Economist Esmond Birnie, of Ulster University, previously said he expected the money would not be spent on “additional spending on the high street”.

He cited a study of a similar £10m scheme in Jersey, which found “£2.2m was spent in supermarkets and further considerable sums were spent on fairly standard household bills”.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said he hoped people would consider those retailers who were forced to close during lockdown when choosing where to spend the card.

People can start applying on September 27 through an online portal, with the first cards arriving through the letterbox seven to 10 days later.