NI's largest gas supplier announces second price cut this year

Reduction could save households up to £433 as company recognises ‘cost-of-living challenges’

The move suggests a drop in wholesale gas prices is benefiting customers much sooner than expected (Stock image)

The company said that from April 1 it’s slashing tariffs for customers in its ‘Ten Towns’ network area by 18.84% and by 22.43% in the Greater Belfast network area.

This will reduce the average cost by £6.441 per week in the Ten Towns, which includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Coleraine, Craigavon, Derry and Newry, and by £8.322 in Greater Belfast.

The company said that the price reduction, which is its second this year, will save Ten Towns customers £335 per year and Greater Belfast customers £433 per year.

Chief executive Niall Martindale said: “firmus energy is delighted to be announcing its second price reduction this year.

“We previously committed to our customers that as soon as market conditions allowed us to lower our prices we would do so, and today we are pleased to confirm that for the second time this year prices will be further reduced from April.

"We recognise the wider cost of living challenges within the communities we serve, and at firmus, we are working hard to make positive change for our 110,000 loyal and valued customers.”

As well as receiving £600 to help them with the cost of their energy bills, consumers in Northern Ireland are also benefiting from the UK-wide Energy Price Guarantee.

Mr Martindale said: “We continue to work with the UK Government to ensure our customers are also benefiting from the EPG discount scheme.

"This scheme is anticipated to run until March 2024 and will continue to support customers using gas to heat their homes.”

Firmus Energy's chief executive Niall Martindale

Falling European gas prices had been heralded as good news for the Northern Ireland economy last month.

But firmus’s price reduction suggests a drop in wholesale gas prices is benefiting customers much sooner than expected.

After price rises throughout last year triggered a cost of living crisis, costs finally appear to be moving in the right direction, with inflation also decreasing to a five-month low of 10.1% in January.

Benchmark gas prices dropped to €48.90 (£43.41) per megawatt hour (MWh) two weeks ago, its lowest level in 18 months as the European market showed signs of stabilising.

Prices had already been climbing before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago plunged the energy market into a period of volatility, with the gas benchmark hitting a peak of €300 (£266.29) per MWh last August.

Last month, the Utility Regulator for Northern Ireland said latest data on wholesale fuel prices will feed into tariffs being introduced from April 1.

“We have commenced the tariff reviews for the regulated tariffs for Power NI (electricity), SSE Airtricity Gas Supply (Greater Belfast area) and Firmus Energy (Ten Towns),” it said.

“As part of this review, we will scrutinise all elements that make up final consumer tariffs, including wholesale fuel prices.

“It is expected that these reviews will conclude by early March with any tariff changes to take effect on April 1."