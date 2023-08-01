NI’s top 100 companies increase their sales to £30.7bn

Johnny Hanna, partner in charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland, William Barnett, chief executive, W&R Barnett and John Mulgrew, Ulster Business editor

Belfast-based grain and commodities business W&R Barnett has secured the leading spot on this year’s Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies 2023.

Sales have risen by 16.6% to £30.7bn for the top 100, according to the annual listing published in association with KPMG. Pre-tax profits grew by 11.4% to £1.59bn.

W&R Barnett saw sales of £1.57bn and pre-tax profits of £69.1bn for the year ending July 2022.

Johnny Hanna, partner in charge of KPMG in NI, said: “We congratulate all of the companies on the list.

“The opportunities, in the form of dual market access under the proposals put forward in the Windsor Framework and the potential to lower NI’s corporation tax, are significant, and we look forward to working alongside them and the wider business community in the future.”

Some 13 companies declared losses for their last financial year, amounting to £213m. More than 102,000 people are employed by the top 100.