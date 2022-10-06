No blackouts in Northern Ireland this winter or next, grid operator says

But SONI report highlights potential for difficulties arising at Kilroot Power Station in 2024 and 2025

The operator of the electricity grid in Northern Ireland is not predicting blackouts this year or next, its latest annual capacity statement suggests.

Electricity systems in Europe are on high alert for blackouts this winter, partly due to the pressures being placed on gas supply by Russia as it retaliates against sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The National Grid in Great Britain has warned that households in Britain could face blackouts of up to three hours at a time, although they are "unlikely”.

However, Northern Ireland seems to be getting a reprieve, as the System Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI) has not raised questions about electricity supply in the shorter-term in its all-island generation capacity statement 2022 – 2031.

However, it warns that restrictions on the operation of Kilroot Power Station in Carrickfergus could mean “capacity shortfalls” in 2024 and 2025.

Kilroot is due to convert from coal to gas turbine power over the next few years.

Jamie Delargy, a former UTV business correspondent and an expert on energy trends and global warming issues, said the problem arose because of restrictions on the running hours of the two open cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) which are to run at Kilroot from October 2023.

Those will then be fitted in 2026 with a steam turbine, which will convert them into a combined cycle gas turbine.

He said blackouts were unlikely, and even if they did happen, would have little discernible impact. “They could happen if demand hits a real peak and there simply isn’t the juice in the system, but then if we came into a recession and people were not using electricity as much and were cutting back, you may simply never get to the point where demand is greater than supply.”

SONI’s report said that NI could face situations "where the margin between demand and supply is tight”.

But SONI managing director Alan Campbell added: “Northern Ireland is not an outlier here, National Grid ESO in GB, EirGrid in Ireland and electricity system operators globally are all experiencing similar challenges, as we move through the transition from systems reliant on fossil fuels to cleaner systems based on renewable energy.

"What is important is that SONI identify the risks and signal our concerns so that the industry, government and the regulator are aware and that the investment signals are transparent and made publicly available.

“SONI’s role is to ensure that all reasonable demands for electricity are met, but we do not generate electricity. It is essential that we inform those who do, of our data, and support preparations for the winters to come.”

In its statement, SONI said Kilroot was operating at reduced generation capacity in order to comply with environmental restrictions.

“The reduction in coal plant output reduces Northern Ireland short term adequacy surplus.”

Kilroot has also notified SONI that two new open cycle gas turbines would be limited to running 1,500 hours per year, resulting in limits on capacity adequacy.

But SONI says that in the longer-term, the position is healthy. “The longer-term outlook for Northern Ireland’s electricity generation is positive, SONI is forecasting a surplus of generation from 2026 until 2031.”

Mr Delargy said that one solution could be for Kilroot to be permitted to continue using its coal-fired units from October 2023.

It’s understood retaining coal generation could be an option but that discussions would be required between SONI and Kilroot owner EP Kilroot, with a decision required soon. Factors including people and resource planning would have to be considered.

Mr Delargy said there were ways of encouraging people to use power at quiet times instead of at peak times. “To avoid the risk of blackouts, SONI needs to get more capacity onto the system and induce or even pay people not to use at peak time.

“Peak demand isn’t at middle of the day but at tea-time, when people turn on their TVs and their electric cookers, and children their devices.”

The generation analysis is carried out annually by SONI and its parent company SONI, the grid operator in the Republic.

Kilroot had been buying much of its coal from Russia. However, imports of Russian coal have now been subject to EU sanctions. Kilroot was then required to burn less environmentally-friendly coal from other sources.

A spokesman for SONI said it had been dealing with challenging operating conditions over the last few winters, and expected challenges to continue.

"On occasion, the buffer or margin between supply and demand can be smaller than we would like, this could be due to a fault or planned outage at a power plant or if the wind isn’t blowing on a cold dark winter’s day….

“Kilroot has a key role to play in enabling Northern Ireland’s switch to clean energy, while also ensuring a secure electricity supply. We are working in collaboration with the Utility Regulator and the Department for the Economy to seek solutions to the present challenges.”

Paul Carson, head of renewable energy specialist Strategic Power Projects, said the assertion that blackouts could be on the way in 2024 and 2025 was “frustrating but not surprising”..

“Northern Ireland, while making some notable and laudable progress hasn’t resolved the biggest impediment to addressing the challenges of achieving the renewable ambition, ie the fact that the planning system is just too slow and is massively impeding progress.”

The Department for the Economy said security of electricity supply was “a key priority” and that it was working with SONI, the Utility Regulator and others to address the issues. “This work remains ongoing and we are determined to ensure all aspects of Northern Ireland’s energy needs are protected.”

The Utility Regulator added: “We note SONI’s assessment that Northern Ireland should have sufficient generation capacity to meet forecast demand this winter and we will continue to work pro-actively with SONI and the Department for the Economy and generators to manage any future security of supply risks.”

A spokesman for Kilroot owner EP Kilroot said it was reviewing SONI’s statement. ‘’We will continue to positively engage with all regulatory authorities to attempt to find solutions to the security of supply issues which have been raised.’’