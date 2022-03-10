‘No plans’ to ration NI’s energy over supply fears

Translink said it had confidence it was prepared for escalating fuel costs

There are no current plans to ration energy in Northern Ireland, after a leak of a worst-case scenario plan in the Republic suggested the drastic measure if the fuel crisis further spirals out of control.

A secret Cabinet briefing given to ministers in the Republic and seen by the Irish Independent outlined how household gas and electricity could be rationed and public transport services cut.

The memo also revealed that the Republic had tapped into the state’s 90-day reserve of crude and refined oil, due to demand for fuel.

But the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland said no such measures were under discussion here.

A spokesman said: “The department has no plans to ration energy.”

The memo given to the Cabinet in the Republic discussed a process of “graduated demand-management measures” that could be imposed on electricity and gas consumers under a gas emergency plan if supplies became constrained.

A Cabinet source told the Irish Independent that the warning was similar to “rationing” electricity and gas but stressed that supply issues were currently not expected by the Irish government.

On Tuesday night, the Irish government announced it would cut duty on petrol and diesel by 20 cents and 15 cents respectively to try and mitigate the impact of rising costs on the public.

While the Cabinet memo indicated that public transport services may have to be cut, Translink in Northern Ireland said it had confidence it was prepared for escalating fuel costs.

A spokesman said: “We manage our fuel costs efficiently and effectively through buying our fuel on a contract basis over the long term.

“This protects us against short term volatility in the market and, with no increase in fares since April 2019, makes public transport even better value during these times of high fuel costs.

“Public transport has a key role to play in Northern Ireland’s green economic recovery and we have no plans to reduce services at this time.”

As well as facing higher petrol and diesel prices, householders are also being hit by the rising price of home heating oil and gas.

Suppliers are quoting around £1,000 for 900 litres of oil, rising to £1,264 at one supplier.