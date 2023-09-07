No price cut for 100,000 Electric Ireland customers in NI despite 10% reduction over the border

Electric Ireland has confirmed that there will be no price cuts for Northern Ireland customers, after announcing a 10% reduction in tariffs for its customers in the Republic.

On Thursday, Electric Ireland announced new tariffs that will see gas and electricity bills for more than one million households in the Republic reduced by up to €490 (£421) per year.

Its electricity charges are coming down by 10% while gas will fall by 12%.

However, Electric Ireland, which is Northern Ireland’s third-largest electricity provider, has confirmed that there will be no price cuts for its 100,000 Northern Irish customers.

A spokesperson said: “Today’s pricing announcement in the Republic of Ireland does not apply to Northern Ireland. Electric Ireland’s business in Northern Ireland is required to operate separately to the Republic of Ireland business with different market requirements”.

Aodhan O’Donnell, founder of energy price comparison website Power to Switch, said that although electricity may all be bought from “a single market on an all-Ireland basis”, different jurisdictional charges, including taxes and infrastructural costs, can lead to discrepancies in prices between the jurisdictions.

“Currently using the same amount of energy, if you are on a standard rate with Electric Ireland in Northern Ireland, you're going to be paying [more than consumers in the Republic]”, said Mr O’Donnell.

However, he added that looking at Electric Ireland’s default standing charges does not give consumers the whole picture.

“While the standing charges [for customers in Northern Ireland] are more expensive, they are competitive, if not more competitive, when it comes to discount rates,” said Mr O’Donnell.

According to Mr O’Donnell, Northern Irish consumers can benefit from rates discounted up to 30%, while this is drastically reduced to 5.5% for consumers in the Republic.

He said that while suppliers, like Electric Ireland, often offer deals based on discounted prices, these are only typically valid for one year, after which they roll back onto the higher standard rates.

Mr O’Donnell added: “That really shifts the onus onto consumers to search out the data and the discount rates”.

It emerged this week that Power NI, Northern Ireland’s leading electricity provider, would not be changing its tariffs following a review by Northern Ireland’s Utility Regulator.

But the Regulator said that combined gas and electricity bills for Northern Ireland remain on average 10% higher than those in Great Britain.

Customers of Power NI and SSE Airtricity in Northern Ireland will be paying around £2,415 a year for their electricity and gas, compared to a typical combined bill of £2,138 in Great Britain.

But customers of gas supplier Firmus Energy will see their tariffs reduced by nearly 8% following the review by the Utility Regulator.

Electric Ireland, which this week faced criticism after a fault left many of its keypad customers in Northern Ireland without electricity, said: “We continue to monitor energy prices and when we are in a position to pass on any price decreases to customers, will do so”.

As part of the latest review, the Utility Regulator confirmed that tariffs for the remaining regulated energy provider, SSE Airtricity, would remain the same.