North Belfast takeaway blames ‘insane’ rising costs for closure

Gringos, a Mexican-style takeaway in north Belfast, has blamed rising costs for its decision to close

A Mexican-style fast food takeaway in north Belfast has announced it’s now shut in response to “insane” rising costs.

And Gringos on 193 Antrim Road accused online food delivery platforms of “crazy charges”, which had compounded its reasons for closure.

The business served burritos, tacos and fries for delivery and takeaway, with pictures on Facebook showing queues within the premises.

It’s understood it had been open for less than a year but had already become a favourite in the area.

A statement on the company’s Facebook page, posted on July 31, said: “To all our loyal Gringos customers, we’d like to thank you all for your custom and support throughout the year, but we have some bad news

“We unfortunately join the many other businesses that couldn’t cope with the insane rising costs of food, electric, gas and and the crazy charges of third party companies like Just Eat.

“We tried our best to use as much fresh and home made produce as possible, paired up with very generous portion sizes, but it’s no longer sustainable.

“So we have made the decision to close up shop as from now. We wish everyone the very best and thank you all very much.”

Just Eat has been asked for comment.

A string of other takeaways and restaurants announced their closure in response to rising costs in recent months. But Gringos is the first to point to rising charges from the online delivery platforms. As well as Just Eat, others include Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Restaurants Lottie, on Belfast’s Upper Newtownards Road, The Barking Dog on the Malone Road and The Alchemy in Moira, Co Down, have all pulled down their shutters recently.

Restaurateur Tony O’Neill, who co-owns Buba and Coppi in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, told Belfast Telegraph at the end of July that even busy restaurants were feeling the pinch from rising costs, particularly energy.

“Our electricity used to be about £2,900 to £3,500 a month and now I’m on a fixed rate of £5,900 a month for Coppi, and that’s not including rent and rates, which have gone up as well.

“I think there will be other closures but overall, we will get through this stronger and better. We have an offering that stands head and shoulders above so many places.”

Last year the Irish Times reported that nearly 50 takeaways had closed down in Northern Ireland within one month.