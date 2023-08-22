North Belfast takeaway Gringos blames ‘insane rising costs’ for closure

A Mexican-style fast-food takeaway in north Belfast has announced it has shut in response to “insane” rising costs.

Gringos, on 193 Antrim Road, accused online food-delivery platforms of “crazy charges”, which had compounded its reasons for closure.

The business is understood to have been open for less than a year but had already become a favourite in the area. It served burritos, tacos and fries, with pictures on Facebook showing queues within the premises.

A recent statement on the company’s Facebook page said: “To all our loyal Gringos customers, we’d like to thank you all for your custom and support throughout the year, but we have some bad news.

“We unfortunately join the many other businesses that couldn’t cope with the insane rising costs of food, electric, gas and crazy charges of third-party companies like Just Eat.

“We tried our best to use as much fresh and homemade produce as possible, paired up with very generous portion sizes, but it’s no longer sustainable.

“So we have made the decision to close up shop as from now. We wish everyone the very best and thank you all very much.”

In a statement, a Just Eat spoksperson said: “Just Eat is only successful if our restaurant partners are successful.

"Our commission rates remain competitive, and despite rising external costs, our rates for marketplace restaurants have not changed for the last four years.

“We believe our commission rates are aligned with the value we provide to our partners and we have a track record of helping restaurants prosper. We're committed to adding value to our partners’ businesses on a daily basis, and many grow and flourish through working with Just Eat."

While a string of other takeaways and restaurants announced their closure in response to rising costs in recent months, Gringos is the first to point to increasing charges from the online delivery platforms. As well as Just Eat, others include Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Restaurants Lottie, on Belfast’s Upper Newtownards Road, The Barking Dog, on the Malone Road, and The Alchemy in Moira, Co Down, have all pulled down their shutters recently.

Restaurateur Tony O’Neill, who co-owns Buba and Coppi in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, told Belfast Telegraph at the end of July that even busy restaurants are feeling the pinch from rising costs, particularly energy.

“Our electricity used to be about £2,900 to £3,500 a month and now I’m on a fixed rate of £5,900 a month for Coppi. And that’s not including rent and rates, which have gone up as well.

“I think there will be other closures but, overall, we will get through this stronger and better. We have an offering that stands head and shoulders above so many places.”

Last year, the Irish Times reported that nearly 50 takeaways had closed down in Northern Ireland within one month.