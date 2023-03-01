North coast fragrance company to be stocked in high-end Dublin stores

Olivia Burns of Olivia's Haven, whose products are to be stocked in Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Dublin

A luxury home fragrance company in Northern Ireland has announced its products will be stocked in Dublin department stores Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

It’s the first move into physical retail for Olivia’s Haven, which is based on the north coast. Up until now, its products have only been available through its website.

Founder Olivia Burns set up the business on the north coast just before lockdown and it has since grown a customer base in Northern Ireland, the Republic, the UK and US. It now has eight staff.

The collection comes in over 20 signature fragrances inspired by her own life experiences, including her wedding day.

Products include soy wax candles, reed diffusers and wax melts. All are designed and handmade in Northern Ireland and come in eco-friendly packaging.

Ms Burns said getting listed in Brown Thomas and Arnotts was fulfilling a long-held ambition.

"As two of Ireland's most prestigious department stores, Brown Thomas and Arnotts were always top of the list when considering our first-ever retail partnerships.

"As a young company, it is an absolute dream come true to have our products stocked alongside some of the world’s biggest brands.”

She added: “We have come a long way since launching Olivia’s Haven three years ago and what started as a hobby for me has grown into a team of eight and a 5,000 sq ft workshop on the scenic north coast.

"In this time we have developed a strong Irish customer base and we can't wait for people to come in-store and experience the full range in-person for the first time ever.”