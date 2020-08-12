Northern Ireland airports hit by almost 100% drop in passengers

Belfast International and City Airports are in crisis after suffering a huge drop in passenger numbers compared to last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June 2019 the number of passengers who passed through Belfast International was 612,034 - but that plummeted to 14,896 during the same month this year, a drop of 98%.

Meanwhile, at George Best Belfast City Airport a mere 10,856 passengers passed through this June - a drop of 95%.

Last June the number was 230,898.

The figures were released by the Civil Aviation Authority, which collects statistics from airports.

Dublin Airport welcomed fewer travellers in June than Adana in Turkey, a small regional terminal.

The Republic's main hub, one of Europe's busiest, has been particularly badly hit with an estimated loss of 97.2% of its passengers in recent months.

Elsewhere, around 88% fewer people travelled through Heathrow last month compared to last year.

Belfast City has remained open throughout the pandemic, with Aer Lingus flying to Heathrow to facilitate essential travel.

Over the summer Eastern Airways commenced services to Southampton and Teesside from it, KLM ran a daily service to Amsterdam, and British Airways resumed its service to Heathrow.

Loganair also flew to Aberdeen and Inverness, while services to Glasgow will resume on September 4, and Dundee on September 18.

At the end of last month Aer Lingus announced it would take over Belfast City routes left vacant by Flybe.

That includes services to Edinburgh and Exeter starting on August 27 and 28; Birmingham and Manchester beginning on September 14; and East Midlands and Leeds Bradford on October 1.

Belfast International Airport welcomed its first passengers since lockdown came into force in March on June 15 as easyJet returned to the skies.

It said the Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on global aviation and Aldergrove was no exception.

"During the lockdown Belfast International Airport remained open and operational to facilitate over 3,000 essential cargo, medical and military flights in order to keep Northern Ireland fully equipped to deal with the pandemic," an airport spokesman added.

Deserted waiting areas at Belfast International Airport

"June saw the restart of passenger operations and in the two months since flights began operating we have had almost 120,000 passengers through the facility and growing every day, as more flights come on stream and passenger confidence resumes as lockdown measures ease.

"Air connectivity in Northern Ireland is critical to the health of our local economy and for our tourism business, as well as a lifeline for those needing to work and reconnect with loved ones."

The varying approaches to travel restrictions also resulted in a total overhaul of the 'busiest air facilities' rankings in Europe.

Moscow's Domodedovo Airport became the busiest with 716,800 passengers - seeing it overtake giant hubs including Paris Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt.

Heathrow plummeted from the busiest airport in Europe down to 11th position by passenger numbers.

Strong domestic travel is credited for assisting airports such as Moscow's, as well as terminals in Norway and Turkey.

Amsterdam Schiphol, normally the third busiest European airport, sank to seventh position (471,800 passengers, or down 92.7%).

Among the heaviest falls recorded by any airport was that of Gatwick.

London's 'second' airport declined by 99.4% - slumping from the 10th busiest in Europe to 92nd.