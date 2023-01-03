Northern Ireland apples part of new €100,000 supply deal

Emer Gallagher of the Compass Group, Oliver McCann of McCann Orchards, and Shay Kendrick of Compass Grow-Up

Food services giant Compass Ireland has signed up to buy apples and pears as well as fruit juices from growers McCann Orchards in a deal worth around €100,000.

McCann Orchards, a family-run business with orchards around Slane, Co Meath and in Portadown, Co Armagh, has over 50 years’ experience in the fresh produce market, supplying major supermarkets, wholesale and catering companies.

Compass Group Ireland has entered into a two-year business partnership with the award-winning growers. ​

Oliver McCann, managing director of McCann Orchards said: “We are delighted that our commitment to sustainable production methods has helped secure the new supply contract with Compass Ireland.

​“It’s a perfect partnership, with both businesses passionate about quality local food production.”

In October last year, Tesco Ireland announced that it would be sourcing varieties of apples and pears, which previously had to be sourced from overseas, from McCann Orchards in a deal worth €2.5m.

Tesco Ireland is McCann Orchards’ anchor customer for its 130-acre Tullyallen ‘modern orchard’ in the Boyne Valley near the Louth-Meath border.

Over 100,000 trees have been planted by McCann Orchards at the site.

It has developed new growing techniques to cultivate popular modern varieties of apples and pears, such as gala and golden delicious apples, as well as conference and QTee pears.