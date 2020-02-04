Northern Ireland auction firm Wilsons to offer vehicles seized from criminals

A Northern Ireland auction firm has secured a contract with the Department of Finance (DoF) to auction vehicles and garage equipment.

The four-year deal will see Wilsons Auctions, based in Mallusk, provide public auction services on behalf of selected public sector bodies.

The contract will cover fleet vehicles, vehicles seized through proceeds of crime and parts such as engine components.

Group operations director Peter Johnston said: "This is a significant four-year contract for Wilsons Auctions, further expanding our services and adding to our growing list of government and law enforcement clients across the UK, Ireland and further afield."

Wilsons Auctions has also secured work with Cheshire Constabulary and the Police and Crime Commissioners for South Wales, Gwent and Dyfed Powys.