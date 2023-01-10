Northern Ireland avoids Guinness price rises as Republic hit with more expensive pints

Price of a pint is set to rise by more than 12c in the Republic of Ireland

Duke of York owner Willie Jack said publicans needed to be lobbying local government for a better deal

John Bittles, owner of Bittles Bar, said any future increases in Northern Ireland would have a 'massive effect'

Northern Ireland has escaped a price rise on pints of Guinness set to be implemented in the Republic of Ireland

Guinness drinkers in Northern Ireland are set to avoid more expensive pints, despite news of a price hike by suppliers in the Republic.

Drinks company Diageo, which owns Guinness as well as a number of other popular brands, said the price of its draught beer would increase by at least 12 cents in the Republic from February 1.

Added VAT will see the price increase by more than that, but the Belfast Telegraph understands that the price increase will not be implemented in Northern Ireland.

“Like many businesses in Ireland, we are facing significant inflation in input costs across our operations,” said a spokesperson for Diageo.

“We have absorbed these costs for as long as possible but unfortunately, we can no longer continue to do so.

“As a result, we have written to our customers in the on-trade to advise them of an increase on our draught beer list prices of 12 cents per pint, exclusive of VAT.”

Speculation around the price rises being applied to Northern Ireland was met with caution from local publicans.

John Bittles, owner of Bittles Bar in Belfast city centre, said any future price rises would have a “massive effect” on licensed premises.

“Some pubs just wouldn’t be able to take it. People will only tolerate so much. There was a big backlash down south where Heineken said they were going to go up 30p,” he said.

“It is the sort of thing that could force pubs to look at selling other products, which I’m not one for. I’ve always been Guinness, but Beamish and Murphy’s is considerably cheaper.”

Duke of York owner Willie Jack said that while Northern Ireland was escaping the increases on this occasion, pubs should continue to campaign for government assistance. “Publicans should be lobbying people more. The Government can control things like VAT. It’s unfair when down south they are at 9% and we are 20%. We are on one island,” he said.

Mr Jack said corporation tax is also “unfair” with the main rate to go up to 25% from April 1, while the rate is exactly half that in the Republic. “That to me is a much bigger problem than a supplier increasing prices,” he said.

“A lot of publicans are selling up, getting rid of their licenses and properties. It’s not the same as it was five, 10, 20 years ago.

“We have to have a government that recognises hospitality is suffering because of these inequalities.”

Northern Ireland is already the most expensive region of the UK for lager, with the average price of a premium pint sitting at £5.29 in April 2022.

Data from statistician Peter Donaghy revealed the price had risen by 11% since June 2021, while average prices for non-premium lager also remained higher in Northern Ireland.

NI’s figure of £4.73 was above the GB average of £3.86, while the average for stout (£4.67) was above the GB figure of £4.23.

The average price for a pint of cider rose by 7% to £4.91, with the GB average was £4.01.