Northern Ireland beer drinkers boost post-pandemic profits for Guinness owner

Global sales of Guinness rose 32% in the year to June 30, 2022

Diageo Northern Ireland has reported a recovery in trade as consumers headed back out to bars and restaurants for a beer or gin and tonic in the wake of the final lockdown.

Pre-tax profits more than doubled year on year from £2.pm to £6.3m in the year ending June 30, 2022, according to the latest annual report and financial statement published by the Belfast-based division of the drinks giant.

Beer sales were up by 44% to £114.5m in the first full year without lockdown restrictions since 2019. Spirits sales were lifted by 16% to £54.7m.

Beer drinkers here significantly outperformed a 25% global lift in Diageo’s beer sales, rising to 32% for Guinness, over the same period.

Total NI turnover rose by 34% to £169.2m, buoyed by increases of 20% in volumes and 30% in sales, while discounts and allowances increased by 18%, said the firm.

With its principal activity the sale of alcoholic and other beverages, “the company had a significantly better financial year compared to 2021,” said director Aisling Talbot in the financial statement.

Operating costs were up by 32% for the business at £163.1m, with wages and salaries rising by 35% to £5.4m for the year. Employee numbers remained stable at 119, while aggregate remuneration for the firm’s highest paid director climbed from £99,000 the previous year to £310,000.

Dividends paid during the year totalled £6m, up from £5m the previous year.

“The directors believe that the risk mitigation actions taken by the group in relation to the recent Covid-19 pandemic and associated business interruption have been agile and effective and that the group will maintain adequate liquidity and be strongly positioned for further growth and a resilient and sustainable business,” said Ms Talbot.

A second set of accounts just filed by Diageo Global Supply IBC with Companies House in Northern Ireland, meanwhile, cover the bottling and canning side of the business.

Turnover rose by 5% to £75.1m in the year to June 30, 2022, with the division largely involved in the packaging of beer for Diageo Ireland. Pre-tax profits were up by 6% to £5.3m, with employee numbers remaining level at 117.

Last year, Diageo announced a £24.5m investment in its east Belfast facility converting existing warehouses into a new packaging line to double its canning capacity.