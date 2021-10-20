Northern Ireland bills for energy and petrol could jump by £1,000 by end of year, warns Consumer Council

CONSUMERS living in Northern Ireland could see their energy and petrol costs go up by £1,000 by the end of the year, the Consumer Council has warned.

And some who drive to Belfast for work from towns like Banbridge could even be hit with an extra £1,240 to pay, it said.

The Utility Regulator has also warned that the trend for rising energy prices would stretch into the middle of next year.

Gas prices have already gone up by nearly one-third for many customers here.

Peter McClenaghan from the Consumer Council said home-heating oil has already doubled in price year on year, and that petrol and diesel was up by 20%.

He said: “Price rises mean that by December a typical consumer could see their combined energy and travel costs rise by nearly £1,000 year-on-year.

"The average householder in Antrim, who commutes to Belfast daily and whose home is connected to the gas network, could be spending £830 more on gas, electricity and petrol than last year.

“Meanwhile, an average householder in Banbridge, who commutes to Belfast daily and who has an oil boiler, may have seen their bills rise by £1,240 a year.”

Mr McClenaghan, who is director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council, said price rises announced in September were just the beginning.

“I described the energy price rises announced in September as the thin end of the wedge for consumers and, unfortunately, this is proving to be the case with pressure on household budgets continuing to increase dramatically.”

The jump in price of home heating oil was “particularly concerning”, he said, as most households here still rely on home heating oil.

John French, chief executive of the Utility Regulator, which rules on proposed price changes from energy suppliers, said wholesale gas prices had gone up over the last few weeks, after firmus Energy and SSE Airtricity Gas Supply had put up their regulated tariffs by 35.15% and 21.8% respectively.

“Unfortunately, there has been a rapid and sustained acceleration of wholesale gas prices since then. When we agreed to Firmus Energy and SSE Airtricity Gas Supply’s new regulated tariff at the end of August, the wholesale cost of natural gas was £1.15 per therm – a then record high.

“However, with continuing supply constraints, mainly from reduced gas supplies from Russia, wholesale prices peaked at a new record high of nearly £4.10 per therm in early October. In the last week, the wholesale price has reduced slightly to around £2.40 per therm, but this is still a 109% increase from the end of August.

“With such a volatile market, it is really difficult to predict how long gas prices will stay high. But as a result of these record global prices we do expect to see a significant upward pressure on bills until summer 2022.

“As wholesale costs make up around half of both our gas and electricity bills, I unfortunately envisage further significant increases on both household and business energy bills in the coming weeks.”

He said consumers were facing “challenging times” and that consumers who were concerned should seek help from their supplier.

“There are also a number of agencies who can provide free and independent advice to households, including Advice NI, Christians Against Poverty, and Money and Pensions Service.

“Additionally, we are working with partners in the Department for the Economy, Department for Communities and the Consumer Council to actively explore practical measures to alleviate the burden of higher energy prices on consumers.”

The Consumer Council also provides tips on how energy costs can be alleviated. It says that lowering a room’s thermostat by just one degree can save up to £75 per year.

Switching payment option, changing billing method or switching supplier can also save some money, the watchdog said.