Northern Ireland business activity showed more growth in July, but at slower rate

Footfall: The retail sector expects activity to be lower in a year’s time. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Northern Ireland’s economy is in the middle of a three-speed recovery with retail missing out on sharp growth in the services and manufacturing sectors, according to a report today.

The Ulster Bank purchasing managers’ index said July had brought another increase in business activity.

But while there was growth in output and new orders, rates of expansion had slowed down compared to June after the rush of activity which followed the easing of lockdowns.

Job creation picked up but price increases continued for the fifth month in a row and were hitting construction, retail and manufacturing.

Input prices were going up due to factors including higher costs for raw materials, shipping and staff — leading to a sharp increase in output prices.

Companies were optimistic that output would increase over the next 12 months, but sentiment had fallen to its lowest level for five months.

Richard Ramsey, chief economist Northern Ireland, Ulster Bank, said: “Northern Ireland’s private sector started the third quarter with its fourth successive month of output growth.

“However, the pace of growth eased in July in common with nine other UK regions. A moderation in the rate of expansion was expected following the boost to activity in earlier months that followed an easing of lockdown restrictions.

“Nevertheless, Northern Ireland firms posted the slowest rate of output and new orders growth in July amongst the 12 UK regions.”

He said employment numbers had improved during July, with recruitment picking up in retail and manufacturing.

“Meanwhile inflationary pressures continued to intensify with local firms reporting a record rise in input costs for the fifth successive month.

“Manufacturing, construction and retail are all experiencing extreme input cost inflation with PMI readings of over 90.”

He said rates of inflation were higher here than in any other UK region. And firms were still grappling with supply chain disruption, which was another big challenge.

Mr Ramsey added: “Bureaucracy related to Brexit was the most frequently cited reason for a further lengthening in delivery times.

“In some respects, there is a three-speed recovery happening, with manufacturing and services continuing to record robust rates of growth in output and new orders.

“Retailers however, recorded slower rates of growth across these measures whilst the construction industry has seen its performance go into reverse.”

Mr Ramsey said output, new orders and employment in the construction industry all contracted in July. There were sharp rates of decline for incoming work and staff numbers, he said.

He added: “These difficulties within construction are linked to severe cost increases and supply-chain difficulties which have triggered a slump in confidence within the sector.

“Both construction and retail expect activity to be lower in 12 months’ time.

“However, services and manufacturing firms remain optimistic and expect strong growth in the year ahead.”

Services, retail and manufacturing all saw expanding activity in July, with construction alone seeing a dip in activity.

And new export orders were continuing to fall, despite some reports of higher orders from the US and the Republic.