Northern Ireland business leaders form committee aimed at supporting firms amid Covid-19 crisis

Business leaders in Northern Ireland have established a Cobra-style committee aimed at supporting firms through the coronavirus crisis. (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Business Alliance is a partnership between the Confederation of British Industry Northern Ireland (CBI NI), Centre for Competitiveness, Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) and Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It said its Cobra committee would also act as a "direct conduit to government".

"We have been in contact with the Department for the Economy who, along with Invest Northern Ireland, wholly supports our course of action and today we will begin by surveying our memberships to understand the most pressing issues facing the business community in order to develop a wider strategy to assist," said the Business Alliance in a statement.

"We will also provide businesses, through webinars, with expert counsel on issues as diverse as employment law, deferment of taxation, new strategies for the manufacturing sector and possibly the redeployment of business staff to assist within the community.

"Law, accountancy and business advisory firms are on board to offer guidance at this extremely challenging time.

"The business community has a vital role to play in supporting the wider community in the months ahead."