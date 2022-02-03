‘Northern Ireland business needs stability from protocol and political institutions’, says Danske boss Vicky Davies

Businesses and consumers alike need confidence to spend money, according to Danske Bank CEO Vicky Davies

THE head of one of Northern Ireland’s biggest banks has said businesses need stability from politics, speaking ahead of the anticipated resignation of the DUP’s Paul Givan as First Minister.

According to sources, Mr Givan will resign in protest over the NI Protocol, after party colleague and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots ordered the cessation of checks under the protocol at ports here.

The trading arrangement has effectively kept Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods following Brexit, in order to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, while bringing checks on goods entering NI from Great Britain.

But Vicky Davies, chief executive of Danske Bank, said business needed stability from the NI Protocol and political institutions alike, as the bank reported a five-fold jump in pre-tax profits from £13.1m in 2020 to £61.3m in 2021.

And the amount being kept in the bank in business and consumer customer deposits had soared to £10.5bn - up £3bn compared to before the pandemic began two years ago.

While the bank had set aside £45.4m in 2020 in loan impairments – to cover anticipated bad debts by business customers – that level of debt had not materialised. Instead, in 2021, it had released £14.7m.

Ms Davies said the results reflected an improving economic outlook and that there were opportunities for the economy in both changes to supply chains and the NI Protocol.

However, there were challenges ahead, including the risk of more coronavirus variants, political instability, high inflation and labour shortages. And while supply chain changes could present an opportunity, they could also bring further disruption.

And she said that while customer deposits had soared in 2020 and 2021, the chances of that money being spent in the economy depending on business and consumers having the confidence to do so.

She said: “Businesses are telling us they want stability, be that from the political institutions or the protocol. I do think the recovery, and the pace of that recovery… will largely depend on that confidence and that ability for businesses to feel like they can spend and invest.

"So confidence is absolutely key here.”

She said that a recent survey of business sentiment from business advisers BDO and the NI Chamber of Commerce reflected that a majority of firms saw opportunity in the NI Protocol.

And it was predominantly “goods-based businesses” who were seeing the potential in the protocol.

But she added: “I think lots are waiting and seeing to see how things settle down and have they got enough certitude to be able to invest.”

Supply chain readjustments were an area of opportunity, with Northern Ireland businesses already taking advantage of opportunities.

"About over half have said they have moved their supply chains, and some of those to Northern Ireland.

"The immediate opportunity from the wider disruption is bringing that manufacturing closer to home, and that’s where we’re seeing some of our smaller businesses benefiting – and hopefully there’s more of that to come.”

Last year had also brought growth in the housing market. In Northern Ireland, the government’s house price index said house prices were up 11% in the third quarter of last year, compared to the same period in 2020 – the highest rate of growth since 2007.

Ms Davies said some growth in the market was likely this year. She said the bank had been one of the first in 2021 to reintroduce a 95% loan to value mortgage, and to launch a carbon neutral home loan.

“The housing market definitely surprised to the upside last year…

"Obviously some people had savings post-lockdown, you had unemployment at low levels, and interest rates were low, and you had people just reassessing where they wanted to live.

“I do expect the housing market to moderate from the highs of last year but I still expect it to be in a positive territory. Some of those fundamentals are still there. The mortgage market is very competitive.”

She spoke ahead of a decision by the Bank of England on Thursday morning to raise interest rates to 0.5%. It also signalled more hikes are on the way as it warned rocketing inflation will see the worst hit to household income for at least 32 years.

Ms Davies said: “While we will still likely see interest rates rises, it is a competitive market and I still think historically rates will be low for consumers. So [the market will be] less strong than last year but still positive.”

She said the bank has around 1,400 staff in Northern Ireland and 32 branches.