Northern Ireland businesses fear for future as energy prices continue to rocket

Hospitality chief Colin Neill says industry will be severely hit after SSE Airtricity announced more hikes

Business leaders fear more companies have been left facing a fight to survive after a double-whammy of energy price hikes was announced.

SSE Airtricity said gas prices will rise by 28.3% and electricity prices by 35.4% from October 1.

That could see yearly bills reach around £2,500 for the average household.

The Consumer Council has warned that people in Northern Ireland are facing into a “very serious crisis” this winter.

And Utility Regulator chief executive John French said there are “undoubtedly” further price hikes to come.

The business community, meanwhile, fears skyrocketing costs will jeopardise their livelihoods completely.

Colin Neill, the chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, fears his industry will be badly hit — with venues shutting down or slashing hours.

“The cost of living pressure which has been highly impacted by the massive hike in residential energy costs means that any disposable income people once had to allow themselves to go out for a pint, a meal or a local weekend break has now sadly been obliterated as household income is immediately redirected,” he said.

“Businesses face the same situation with massive increases in energy costs that they simply cannot pass on to the consumer.

“The cost of doing business, particularly in the hospitality sector, is so high at present that it has already forced some business owners to make the difficult decision to shut for good, whilst others are looking at further reducing opening hours, on top of the reduced hours caused by a labour shortage.”

Mr Neill said that two or three businesses are closing every week in the sector at present.

Brian McGilloway is the managing director of All Sports Recovery, a small Co Tyrone business which opened in May last year. A father of five young children, his own household bills have nearly tripled, while most of his money is going into his workplace overheads, and paying five staff members.

“We were roughly paying between £220 and £260 a month for electricity, and it jumped to £588 last month,” he said.

“We’ve actually been running things less, because of the breaks in sport and seasons ending, so we actually haven’t been as busy as we were in previous months. It’s scary and you’re not in the know. We didn’t put our prices up, because we didn’t want to put it on people struggling with their own house bills. We want to keep people coming every week.”

Brian and his business partner Daniel Grimley still work full-time jobs, as a lifeguard and retail supervisor respectively, alongside running their business, and said they are still “just about scraping by”.

“The gas bill is quarterly and it’s more than doubled now since our last payment. It’s put us in a scary place. We were panicking, wondering ‘are we going to last? What will we do next?’ There doesn’t seem to be a big pile of help out there for small businesses,” Brian continued.

While it has been confirmed that a one-off £400 energy payment will be provided to households in Northern Ireland to help with bills, there has been no clear help outlined for businesses yet.

This week a series of business organisations published an action plan aimed at tackling the “cost of doing business” crisis.

Mr Neill added: “There is real fear out there that if moves are not made soon, then once viable businesses will have to deal with forced closure.”

Retail NI’s chief Glyn Roberts added: “While it is welcome that households will receive their £400 over the next few months, our members are receiving no help with their energy bills.

“We repeat our call for the immediate restoration of the Business Rates Holiday until next April to help ease the burden on businesses.

“While it is no silver bullet, it is disgraceful not to have a functioning Executive in place during this escalating crisis. Make no mistake, this is about saving jobs and businesses over the next months.”

It comes as Mr French warned of more price hikes to come.

The Utility Regulator’s role is to make sure companies are operating effectively and efficiently within the market, but Mr French has said the problem is “the underlying market has risen so much since July last year”.

“I’ve never seen a market so fragile and it’s a disappointment every day to see where the prices are going,” he told the BBC, but he hopes that the £400 energy payment “can get out to consumers as soon as possible”.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said the payment is likely to arrive in November, but Finance Minister Conor Murphy believes it won’t come until the new year.